Plain Talk: Even amid a pandemic, people are giving to those in need

Interestingly, the most generous state is Utah, whose residents sent nearly $3,000 to various causes — far more than the second most giving state, Colorado, at $1,100. Probably has a lot to do with the Mormon church's practice of tithing.

And more good news. According to Kindest, 52% of Americans plan to increase their charitable gifts during 2021 as the pandemic continues to ravage the country.

Kindest also broke down the giving by age group, finding that millennials (those aged 25-34) have been the most generous donors, with 74% of them choosing to give to a good cause. Boomers (those aged 55-72) made the least donations, with 54% of them digging into their pockets.

Charity, as we all know, is more important these days than ever before, with millions of Americans having to rely on the generosity of their fellow citizens to get by.

With all the negatives facing the country these days, it's refreshing to know that we still care about each other.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel. Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.