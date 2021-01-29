Plain Talk: Even amid a pandemic, people are giving to those in need

We closed the 2020 edition of The Capital Times' Kids Fund campaign earlier last week and I was frankly surprised that during the middle of this awful pandemic, donations from our readers were significantly up from previous years.
But, according to a report that came across my desk the other day, I shouldn't have been surprised. Despite the devastation caused by the coronavirus, Americans have been stepping up to help out charitable causes all over the country.
According to charity expert David Semerad, CEO of Kindest, a fundraising platform, the organization has seen those financially unaffected by the virus restrictions come forward to make charitable contributions, often with higher donation amounts than in previous years.
In fact, during December of 2020, charitable giving in the country was 25% higher than it was in December of 2019. During 2020, the average American gave $608 to charities and, indeed, 16% of Americans who got those $600 stimulus payments early in the year donated it all to charity.
Here in Wisconsin, the organization reported, giving was up 14% over 2019. The average Wisconsin resident made contributions of $561 during the year. Among Midwestern states, Minnesota is the most generous, making donations totaling $810 during the year. But Badgers are more charitable than other of our neighbors, including Michigan and Illinois.
Interestingly, the most generous state is Utah, whose residents sent nearly $3,000 to various causes — far more than the second most giving state, Colorado, at $1,100. Probably has a lot to do with the Mormon church's practice of tithing.
And more good news. According to Kindest, 52% of Americans plan to increase their charitable gifts during 2021 as the pandemic continues to ravage the country.
Kindest also broke down the giving by age group, finding that millennials (those aged 25-34) have been the most generous donors, with 74% of them choosing to give to a good cause. Boomers (those aged 55-72) made the least donations, with 54% of them digging into their pockets.
Charity, as we all know, is more important these days than ever before, with millions of Americans having to rely on the generosity of their fellow citizens to get by.
With all the negatives facing the country these days, it's refreshing to know that we still care about each other.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.