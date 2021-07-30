Plain Talk: End the legislative buffoonery and send these charlatans home

Maybe we should grab our pitchforks and chase these damnable politicians out of Madison to leave us alone.

Enough is becoming enough as our self-proclaimed full-time legislators dream up yet more conspiracy-laden initiatives to torment the state's citizenry. First there was the introduction last month of legislation to lower the state's concealed carry age to 18 and allow weapons to be taken to school.

It's the brainchild of state Rep. Shae Sortwell, a Two Rivers Republican whom we last saw trolling for publicity by erecting a 6-foot "Christmas tree" in the rotunda of an empty Capitol building, closed last holiday because of the pandemic. So take that, Tony Evers. You have to wonder how many of Sortwell's bloated legislative staff it took to come up with that piece of needed public policy.