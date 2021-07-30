Plain Talk: End the legislative buffoonery and send these charlatans home

Maybe we should grab our pitchforks and chase these damnable politicians out of Madison to leave us alone.
Enough is becoming enough as our self-proclaimed full-time legislators dream up yet more conspiracy-laden initiatives to torment the state's citizenry. First there was the introduction last month of legislation to lower the state's concealed carry age to 18 and allow weapons to be taken to school.
It's the brainchild of state Rep. Shae Sortwell, a Two Rivers Republican whom we last saw trolling for publicity by erecting a 6-foot "Christmas tree" in the rotunda of an empty Capitol building, closed last holiday because of the pandemic. So take that, Tony Evers. You have to wonder how many of Sortwell's bloated legislative staff it took to come up with that piece of needed public policy.
Then this week we have the despicable state Sen. Steve Nass, never missing an opportunity to throw a bomb at the University of Wisconsin, proclaiming that no way will he allow the Tommy Thompson-led school to require pandemic precautions as the delta variant wreaks new havoc on the populace. The Republicans in the Legislature will decide that, not UW experts, including Thompson, the former secretary of Health and Human Services.
What a joke of a supposed responsible elected official. How long do you think his taxpayer-paid mouthpiece, Cottage Grove's Mike Mikalsen, worked on that brilliant piece of work?
But common sense doesn't compute with these people. I warned several weeks ago that if some of these Wisconsin legislative advocates of the Big Lie caught wind of that discredited audit over Arizona's election, we could see the same thing happen here.
Sure enough, here comes that legislative intellect, state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, a Republican advertising exec from the silk-stocking Milwaukee suburb of Menomonee Falls, who unfortunately for us all was invited to observe the absurd "forensic audit" that's been underway for weeks now in Arizona at a cost of several millions of dollars to the state's taxpayers. She figured: Why what a wonderful idea for the folks back home, and what a cool way to shore up her bonafides with the Trump nut cases who vote for her.
So what if dozens of courts have thrown out the lies that Wisconsin's vote was somehow fraudulent, Brandtjen figures, we've got to be loyal to Donald Trump, not to Wisconsin's taxpayers or the state's history of election integrity. With elected official friends like this, who needs even more charlatans?
Brandtjen, who was picked by the equally ingenious GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to head the Assembly's election committee, now wants the state to spend tons more money conducting its own "forensic audit" in an attempt to further the falsehoods of a stolen election.
Even Vos, who has been trying to tiptoe around the never-ending election fake claims by setting up investigations, conveniently conducted by Trump loyalists, doesn't see any need for Brandtjen's latest folly.
She was, not surprisingly, one of the 15 Wisconsin Republicans who urged then Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election during the Electoral College session on Jan 6. Sortwell, incidentally, was another of them.
Send these people away. Close down the Capitol once again. Then Sortwell, Brandtjen and their brethren can sneak in for a few publicity stunts.
It will be a lot safer for us all — not to mention, cheaper.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times.
