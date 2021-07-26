Plain Talk: Efforts of open records crusader Bob Wills live on

Wills' idea was to get the major open government advocates in the state to coordinate requests and exchange information, joining together in statewide lawsuits if the situation required.

Everyone from the Associated Press to the old United Press International, from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association to the Broadcasters Association, came together to establish the WFOIC and begin a new era in holding public officials' feet to the fire on openness in government.

With a handful of others, Wills spent countless hours of his own time and legal resources from his paper to create the all-volunteer council and set it on a permanent footing to fight secrecy in government. The WFOIC became the leading advocate in convincing the Legislature, not without some difficulty, to enact a new state law assuring the public's right to openness.

The law includes the words, "The denial of public access generally is contrary to the public interest, and only in an exceptional case may access be denied."

As Wills predicted back in 1978, the battle for open government would never cease. In fact, efforts to keep public information secret, whether it be among legislators or school board members, appear to be on on upsurge.