Plain Talk: Double standards from Obama to Trump are mind-boggling

During the 2016 campaign, Trump himself blistered Obama's "free spending," especially for golfing excursions. Rest assured, Americans were promised, a President Trump would spend most of his time right where he should — in the White House taking care of business "because there's so much work to be done."

Well, maybe not.

According to estimates from the Government Accountability Office, the nonpartisan agency that keeps track of federal spending, Obama ran up travel expenses of about $97 million during his eight years in office. Trump has blown right past that number in less than three years, mostly on golf trips and vacation time at his own resorts.

In a one-month period in 2017, the GAO found, Trump spent $13.6 million on just four trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. That's $3.4 million per trip. To Florida for a few days. Not to Hawaii for three weeks.

The New York Times editorialized earlier this month that what's more egregious is the administration's attempts to keep the spending secret at least until after the 2020 election.