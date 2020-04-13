Plain Talk: Don't let the coronavirus pandemic distract from Trump's destruction

While Americans are preoccupied with the coronavirus, we still need to be aware of what this disastrous Trump administration is doing to the country.

Aside from firing an inspector general for doing his job by forwarding a whistleblower's complaint to Congress, thereby putting all the government's internal watchdogs on notice that they better not buck the president, the ravaging of the nation's institutions continues unabated.

Trouble is, few are noticing.

The firing of Michael Atkinson, a respected inspector general for the intelligence community, shows that Donald Trump has no intention of letting up on his thirst for revenge against anyone who played a role, no matter how insignificant, in the Ukraine matter that led to his impeachment.

To top it off, he then replaced the IG who was to oversee the massive $2 trillion bailout apparently because he was worried that Glenn Fine, who has been the defense department IG and because of his seniority would oversee the bailout might not be on his side enough.

The problem, as many have pointed out, is that he's effectively ridding the government of the infrastructure that provides oversight and accountability from the very people who are supposed to be servants of the people. And we thought this only happened in dictatorships.