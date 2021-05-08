Plain Talk: Don't let GOP lawmakers off the hook for propagating the 'Big Lie'

And so should the two "graduates" of that Republican legislative cabal — now members of Congress Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald. These two were willing to negate the votes of Wisconsin citizens based on absolutely nothing. If Wisconsin's votes for Biden were fraudulent, then how come these two right-wingers were elected in the same election?

Tiffany and Fitzgerald are doing their parts to promote the "Big Lie" that is currently ripping apart the Republican caucuses in Washington and many fear is a real long-term threat to American democracy.

Anyone who has the guts to stand up to the Trump uber alles robots — Wyoming's Liz Cheney being the prime example of one who has the guts — are ostracized and targeted with political extinction. They have become ideological embarrassments, two congressmen with no ideas of their own except to perpetuate the cultural war that grips the nation.

Yes, we must not forget.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times.

