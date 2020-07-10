Plain Talk: Don't confuse Arizona Wright dispute with Spring Green's Taliesin

While the Foundation, under Wright's will when he died in 1959, does own the two Taliesin properties, Wisconsin's TPI operates the property, conducts all the tours and special events, and owns the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center along the Wisconsin River below the property. Indeed, both Taliesin and the Visitors Center have been open since June 1 while adhering to coronavirus guidelines and safety protocols.

Because of the virus, tours of the 37,000-square-foot home and the 800-acre estate are smaller than usual. Instead of 21 guests at a time, the number has been reduced to 10, and visitors are encouraged to wear face masks while staff and tour directors all wear masks. The Visitors Center is open for patio dining with a limited number of tables inside. Reservations can be made at 877-588-7900.

In addition to raising funds to preserve the historic property — it has been able to invest $12 million into renovations and maintenance — Taliesin Preservation in recent years has been expanding programs to replicate the many traditional activities that Wright initiated at the property, including gardening, farming, musical programs, theater and more.

Earlier this year, Taliesin at Spring Green was named a UNESCO World Heritage site, putting it in company with the Taj Mahal, Thomas Jefferson's Monticello and Grand Canyon National Park.