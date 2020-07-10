Plain Talk: Don't confuse Arizona Wright dispute with Spring Green's Taliesin

Alas, the simmering feud between the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and the storied Wright School of Architecture broke into an all-out fight this week.
And, once again, the Wisconsin entity, Taliesin Preservation Inc., which operates and helps preserve Wright's Taliesin at Spring Green, wants to make sure the public doesn't confuse it with the acrimony underway in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Foundation, which is headquartered at Taliesin West in Scottsdale, stunned the architectural world earlier this year when it announced it was closing the architecture school pioneered by the world famous architect. The school was opened in 1932 by Wright himself, incorporating his views of education. Students, or "apprentices," were taught Wright's architectural philosophy while living and working at both Taliesins, dividing time between Scottsdale and Spring Green. Degrees have been typically earned in three years.
This week, two of the school's students and five former employees of the Foundation complained that the Foundation's president had created a toxic environment. That has led to charges and counter-charges that have burst into the open.
Meanwhile, Taliesin Preservation Inc., a nonprofit formed in 1993 by then-Gov. Tommy Thompson to rescue a deteriorating world renowned historic site, wants folks to understand that the problems between the Foundation and the school don't involve the Spring Green operations.
While the Foundation, under Wright's will when he died in 1959, does own the two Taliesin properties, Wisconsin's TPI operates the property, conducts all the tours and special events, and owns the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center along the Wisconsin River below the property. Indeed, both Taliesin and the Visitors Center have been open since June 1 while adhering to coronavirus guidelines and safety protocols.
Because of the virus, tours of the 37,000-square-foot home and the 800-acre estate are smaller than usual. Instead of 21 guests at a time, the number has been reduced to 10, and visitors are encouraged to wear face masks while staff and tour directors all wear masks. The Visitors Center is open for patio dining with a limited number of tables inside. Reservations can be made at 877-588-7900.
In addition to raising funds to preserve the historic property — it has been able to invest $12 million into renovations and maintenance — Taliesin Preservation in recent years has been expanding programs to replicate the many traditional activities that Wright initiated at the property, including gardening, farming, musical programs, theater and more.
Earlier this year, Taliesin at Spring Green was named a UNESCO World Heritage site, putting it in company with the Taj Mahal, Thomas Jefferson's Monticello and Grand Canyon National Park.
Like many tourist sites, the pandemic is making this a challenging year. It's no wonder it doesn't want to be confused with a dispute some 2,000 miles away.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
