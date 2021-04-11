 Skip to main content
Plain Talk: Don't be a bystander to hate
Daughter: Bystander disrupted attack on Asian American woman (copy)

Community activists Calvin, right, and Cameron Hunt show support for the Asian communoty outside the building where an Asian American woman was assaulted, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in New York. The New York City Police Department says an Asian American woman was attacked by a man Monday afternoon who repeatedly kicked her in front of witnesses who seemingly stood by. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

 Mary Altaffer
The story on the front page of the New York Times was more than troubling.

It told of an attack on a 65-year-old woman from the Philippines near Times Square. In broad daylight, a man suddenly kicked her in the stomach and, when she fell to the sidewalk, he continued kicking her in the head while shouting obscenities at her.

And while all this was unfolding, three men watched from the lobby of a nearby luxury apartment building. When the woman tried to get up, one of the men, a security guard, closed the front door of the building. No one was willing to help.

By coincidence, former Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton a few days before sent me a copy of a Facebook post by a Madison friend of hers who happens to be of Asian descent.

Here's what it said:

"This is what makes racism so damn hard. The silence of the majority. Madison is supposed to be this liberal haven, but I've personally experienced the humiliating silence that follows over racism — once at a food cart on the Square across from the Capitol, where I was surrounded by male business workers in suits who silently watched as a crazy man screamed in my face that I was illegal and needed to get the f*** off his lawn, and once at Target where a woman screamed about the 'Chinese virus' and my "infecting" offspring at the checkout line.

"Dozens of people witnessed as she screamed at me and followed us out of the store to the parking lot. A dozen or more people on the Square that afternoon similarly did nothing.

"I don't want sympathy. I don't want 'That's terrible! I'm sorry' or 'Why didn't you report it?' from anyone. I want you to read this and vow to speak up for the minority when you witness this firsthand. I want you to understand that I know I'm a strong ass mom/lawyer/Korean adoptee, but I have zero faith that law enforcement would take this seriously, because I'm one of the 'model minorities' and 'it's not THAT bad.'

"How do I know? Because there were Target rent-a-cops 20 feet away who silently watched. Because there was a Madison cop on the same block who did nothing. Who didn't even look in my direction as the man screamed at me in broad daylight.

"Don't be silent. Don't give platitudes after the fact. Be an ally in the moment. Speak up in the moment. Tell the racist attacker to STFU and walk me to safety. Report it to police as they're more likely to come help and take down a report if a white person is watching. Speak up and use your white privilege to support us."

Why good people stand by and do nothing while others are visibly attacked either with words or physical force has been a question society has asked seemingly forever. It's become more noticeable during what seems like an epidemic of attacks on Asian Americans, many of them elderly and frail, by ignorant believers in the rhetoric championed by our former president.

Lawton sent me a link to a website that is trying to educate people what they can do to help by offering bystander intervention training. It can be accessed at advancingjustice.org.

This problem is going to require action by us all.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

About the columnist

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

Dave ZweifelEmail

