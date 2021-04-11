Plain Talk: Don't be a bystander to hate

"Dozens of people witnessed as she screamed at me and followed us out of the store to the parking lot. A dozen or more people on the Square that afternoon similarly did nothing.

"I don't want sympathy. I don't want 'That's terrible! I'm sorry' or 'Why didn't you report it?' from anyone. I want you to read this and vow to speak up for the minority when you witness this firsthand. I want you to understand that I know I'm a strong ass mom/lawyer/Korean adoptee, but I have zero faith that law enforcement would take this seriously, because I'm one of the 'model minorities' and 'it's not THAT bad.'

"How do I know? Because there were Target rent-a-cops 20 feet away who silently watched. Because there was a Madison cop on the same block who did nothing. Who didn't even look in my direction as the man screamed at me in broad daylight.

"Don't be silent. Don't give platitudes after the fact. Be an ally in the moment. Speak up in the moment. Tell the racist attacker to STFU and walk me to safety. Report it to police as they're more likely to come help and take down a report if a white person is watching. Speak up and use your white privilege to support us."