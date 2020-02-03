Plain Talk: Donna Shalala was always good to Wisconsin

I've always regarded Shalala as one of my favorite academicians of all time. She made numerous positive changes during her years at the UW, putting a new emphasis on undergraduate study and expanding the university's national clout, helping the school draw tens of millions in research grants.

What many UW alumni remember her for is her insistence that a strong academic university could be just as strong in sports as well. She ordered a house-cleaning at the Athletic Department, made Pat Richter the athletic director, who in turn hired Barry Alvarez as the football coach, Dick Bennett as the basketball coach and, when Bennett retired, capped it off with Bo Ryan. Rose Bowls and Final Fours soon followed.

We all suspected something was in the air, though, when on a campaign appearance that drew an estimated 20,000 people to the Capitol Square late in the '92 campaign, Clinton and his running mate, Al Gore, stopped by the chancellor's house in University Heights that evening.

Sure enough, Clinton was elected and Shalala was off to Washington. It was a coincidence that when she left HHS after eight years, new president George Bush replaced her with another face from Wisconsin — longtime governor Tommy Thompson. Consequently, Wisconsin monopolized the HHS secretary's office for 16 years.