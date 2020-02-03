Plain Talk: Donna Shalala was always good to Wisconsin

Colleague Paul Fanlund last week sent me a copy of a news release from the American Flood Coalition appended with his comment, "from chancellor to flood expert."
The release reported that three members of Congress from Florida had joined the coalition to find proactive solutions to the challenges posed by "rising seas, stronger storms and more frequent flooding."
One of the three is Florida Democrat Donna Shalala, the former highly regarded chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who left following Bill Clinton's election in 1992 to become his secretary of health and human services, a post she held for all of Clinton's eight years as president.
Shalala had moved to Florida after the 2000 election of George W. Bush to become the president of the University of Miami, retiring in 2015. She got the public service bug three years later, ran for Congress and was part of the Democratic takeover of the House of Representatives in 2018.
She will be joined on the flood waters study by three other Florida Dems — Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, Lois Frankel and Ted Deutch. They join 34 mayors mainly from South Florida, where sea levels are rising and flooding is becoming pervasive. That's not to mention, of course, the increased intensity of hurricanes that contribute to the state's water problems. The aim is to come up with solutions to attack this climate change problem facing so much of America.
I've always regarded Shalala as one of my favorite academicians of all time. She made numerous positive changes during her years at the UW, putting a new emphasis on undergraduate study and expanding the university's national clout, helping the school draw tens of millions in research grants.
What many UW alumni remember her for is her insistence that a strong academic university could be just as strong in sports as well. She ordered a house-cleaning at the Athletic Department, made Pat Richter the athletic director, who in turn hired Barry Alvarez as the football coach, Dick Bennett as the basketball coach and, when Bennett retired, capped it off with Bo Ryan. Rose Bowls and Final Fours soon followed.
We all suspected something was in the air, though, when on a campaign appearance that drew an estimated 20,000 people to the Capitol Square late in the '92 campaign, Clinton and his running mate, Al Gore, stopped by the chancellor's house in University Heights that evening.
Sure enough, Clinton was elected and Shalala was off to Washington. It was a coincidence that when she left HHS after eight years, new president George Bush replaced her with another face from Wisconsin — longtime governor Tommy Thompson. Consequently, Wisconsin monopolized the HHS secretary's office for 16 years.
They may have had different political persuasions, but Thompson and Shalala had worked closely together while she was at the UW. Unlike members of his party today, Republican Thompson was a huge supporter of the university during his terms as governor.
Which all leads me to an amusing story, the truth of which I cannot attest.
The UW Marching Band, under the direction of that icon, Mike Leckrone, had been invited to play halftime at a Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears football game at Lambeau Field.
As was long their fourth quarter custom, the band's tuba players paraded the walkway around the field playing music as only tubas can. Alas, each of the tuba "bells" was covered with porous cloth, each with one letter that attentive fans (and the TV audience) could see happened to spell out "The Bears Still Suck."
Bear fans, naturally, were upset, and the next day Chicagoans overwhelmed the Wisconsin governor's office with phone calls of protest, claiming that this was unbecoming of a band representing a Big Ten university. Besides, the band added insult to injury because the Packers won the game quite handily.
Thompson, the story goes, decided he'd better let Shalala know about all the fuss his office was enduring. She wasn't aware what the band had done, so Thompson told her that the tubas marched around the stadium with doctored instruments that proclaimed "The Bears Still Suck."
"Well, they do, don't they?" was her reply.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
