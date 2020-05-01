Plain Talk: Donald Trump's snake oil revival

I had just received my latest Smithsonian magazine when Donald Trump made his now famous suggestion that perhaps bleach and other disinfectants could be injected into human bodies to fight the coronavirus.
It was by pure coincidence, but an article in the magazine showed that our leader is far from the first to promote the ingestion of strange and dangerous chemicals into the human body. He is merely reviving one of America's ghosts of history, the era of the snake oil salesmen and women.
The Smithsonian piece was focused on a woman who called herself Madame Yale, who at the time of the turn of the 20th century made herself a fortune selling medicines and pills that promised to turn ordinary, even fat and homely women, into beauties such as herself.
One of the products she pushed was called "Excelsior Complexion Bleach," which, after the United States in 1906 passed the Pure Food and Drug Act was found to be mostly water and alcohol and, thankfully, no bleach.
While Madame Yale's products — Fruitcura, Blush of Youth and Skin Food — were found to be benign frauds, other products weren't.
For instance, there was Mrs. Winslow's "Soothing Syrup," which billed itself as the "mother's friend" because it supposedly relieved the pain babies endure while teething.
It's estimated that the product, first introduced in 1849 and, incredibly still sold until 1930, killed thousands of children after they were given this morphine-laden syrup.
There were other products sold to gullible consumers in an era before the medical profession and science became respected, some quite dangerous because of their morphine and cocaine content, but most were just what "snake oil" meant — a fraud.
Many of these medicine "entrepreneurs" made good livings, according to the official magazine of the Smithsonian Institution.
A fellow named Thomas Dyatt was heralded as the nation's first patent-medicine baron, amassing a quarter-million-dollar fortune from the sales of his elixirs and lozenges while Benjamin Brandreth claimed an annual income of $600,000 on his "vegetable universal pills," which actually turned out to be laxatives.
One patent medicine mogul named F.J. Cheney claimed that his industry spent more than $20 million a year in newspaper advertisements throughout the country.
Unfortunately, I doubt that should Trump succeed in making pills made of bleach, he'd buy any ads in the fake media.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
