If we didn't know it before, we sure do now.
Our president is a buffoon.
Donald Trump has repeatedly made an ass of himself since being elected president in November 2016. His outright lies and made-up figures to try and make a point have become legendary in less than three years.
Some of his base will claim there's a method behind all this madness — that it's his way of bargaining, making outrageous statements but really never planning to do anything about them.
His claim earlier this week that noise from windmills causes cancer, though, has to take the cake.
Trump is so obsessed with promoting fossil fuels regardless of their contributions to long-term climate change that he's now decided to make wind power, the renewable energy powering more and more homes every year, a villain of major proportions.
Not only does living near a "windmill" cause your house to lose 75 percent of its value, he told attendees of a National Republican Congressional Committee dinner, but "they say the noise causes cancer," he declared.
Try to find that claim in any medical book or study, or get a doctor to agree that noise causes cancer. Besides, the noise from a wind turbine harnessing energy is hardly detectable.
At the same time, Trump is obviously oblivious to the thousands of deaths that carbon-based fuels have caused over the years, including from lung cancer caused by breathing fumes and particles from nearby coal-fired power plants or living near congested highways where motor vehicle exhaust poisons the air.
Nor is he aware that wind power generation, unlike fossil fuel production, has created tens of thousands of new jobs for the nation.
But if Trump really believes that windmill noise causes cancer, perhaps he ought to find ways to strengthen the Affordable Care Act, instead of working to kill it.
With all that cancer caused by the noise, Americans will certainly need good health care.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
