Plain Talk: Donald Trump continues to humiliate a once-great country

Okay, all you folks out there wearing those red MAGA baseball caps, let's take another of our periodic looks at how Donald Trump, during his nearly four years in office now, has made our country "great" again.

Even well before the onset of the pandemic in March, the regard for the United States, once considered the "bright shining light" for the rest of the world, was plunging even among longtime and historic allies. Many national leaders were insulted by Trump's insinuation that they weren't paying their fair share for defense; many others were alarmed by his attacks on NATO and questioning whether the Truman-era treaty was even any longer necessary.

His unilateral withdrawal from the Paris Climate Treaty was met with disgust among the leaders of dozens of nations and, coincidentally, here at home his refusal to take climate change seriously and his denigration of environmental safeguards has resulted in more water and air pollution, halting years of progress by his predecessors going all the way back to Richard Nixon.

The latest report by Pew Research on how other nations "love" our president shows that 77% of Filipinos think he's great. Israel still ranks among the biggest supporters at 71%, followed by Kenya, Nigeria and India at 56%.