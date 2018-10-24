Gov. Scott Walker and his Republican soulmate state Sen. Leah Vukmir have been running for cover the past few weeks over their longtime pledge to destroy the Affordable Care Act.
Walker insisted from the very day Congress passed so-called Obamacare that he would do everything in his power to repeal it and Vukmir, a stooge of the right-wing corporate world represented by the American Legislative Exchange Council, has been incoherently railing against it for years.
She's a "free market" health insurance advocate, she alibis, forgetting, I guess, that the free market approach she champions has created a health system that costs consumers twice as much as any single-payer system in the world and allows pharmaceutical giants to rake in tens of billions at consumers' expense.
Even worse, Walker and Vukmir are solidly behind a lawsuit spearheaded by Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel in hopes of getting a federal court to declare the entire ACA unconstitutional and, therefore, drive the final nail into its coffin.
What's suddenly coming home to roost as the 2018 midterm elections near is that health consumers have come to know that the Affordable Care Act for the first time ever required insurance companies to cover individuals with pre-existing conditions (in Wisconsin that includes 852,000 citizens) and made it illegal to charge higher rates because of those conditions, not to mention several other coverage benefits, including allowing children to stay on their parents' policies until age 26.
Faking outrage that anyone would suggest such a thing, these Republican politicians are insisting that they'll always provide coverage for folks with pre-existing conditions. Walker and Vukmir, with Schimel nodding in agreement, claim in campaign statements and TV ads that they will make sure pre-existing conditions will continue to be covered in Wisconsin.
Truth is that's a lie because neither Walker nor Schimel nor Vukmir, even if they win on Nov. 6, can guarantee that will happen. What they're saying is that we should throw out something that's already the law in favor of a dubious program that's yet to even see the light of day.
The Republican attempt to repeal Obamacare earlier this year included a provision that allowed states to opt out of the pre-existing conditions requirement. Thank goodness this clumsy attempt at repeal — and Walker said he would seriously consider having Wisconsin opt out — was defeated thanks to the late Sen. John McCain's iconic thumbs down on the ridiculous idea.
When Walker announced plans earlier this year for a reinsurance program to help stabilize the Obamacare insurance exchange in Wisconsin — which he helped destabilize by refusing to take part in the Affordable Care Act — he asked the Legislature to bar insurance companies from denying coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.
The Assembly passed it, the Senate didn't. So much for Walker now "guaranteeing" that maintaining coverage for pre-existing conditions will pass a Legislature beholden to campaign donations from health care special interests and insurance companies.
But the question still needs to be asked: How come during all the years that Republicans controlled Congress or held the presidency, how come some 48 million people had no health coverage and never was there a serious attempt to require insurance companies to cover those who had experienced sickness and prevent insurers from gouging those it did cover?
It took the Affordable Care Act to figure out a way to get such coverage and as a result bring down the embarrassing number of uninsured by 20 million people. Had governors like Walker agreed to participate, that number would have been even better.
Now those who have attempted to destroy the ACA, led by congressional Republicans and Donald Trump nationally, have the audacity to claim that they like parts of it and will work to keep those parts, even without having a plan to pay for it as Obamacare has.
Incredibly, the Walkers, Schimels and Vukmirs of the world are now claiming credit for the news that Obamacare premiums are actually dropping in cost for the coming year despite their relentless attempts to destroy it piece by piece ever since it was enacted.
If you want to make sure Wisconsin families with loved ones who need insurance after having cancer, heart problems, diabetes or the myriad of other problems insurance companies have in the past excluded from coverage can obtain coverage, you better take the keys away from the likes of our governor, attorney general and would-be U.S. senator.
This is the classic example of what the old parable maintained: A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.