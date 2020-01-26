Plain Talk: Don't let Trump weaken wetland protections

The thousands of drivers who jam the Madison area's South Beltline every day are undoubtedly oblivious of why it is that the six-lane highway traverses a nearly mile-long bridge as it passes over Mud Lake Marsh and the Yahara River just south of the city of Monona.

Therein lies a story of how a then relatively new federal law helped save what today is a valued wetland — a law that Donald Trump's administration, hellbent on eviscerating environmental safeguards, now wants to weaken.

It's been nearly 40 years since the location of the South Beltline was the hottest issue in town. By the 1970s, the old four-lane beltline between the John Nolen interchange on the west and I-90 on the east (now mostly known as Broadway) had become hopelessly clogged and dangerous. Horrific accidents happened with regularity, all too many resulting in fatalities. People and local governments along the highway were demanding something be done.

But, the state Department of Transportation's plans to solve the problem included moving the Beltline south of its existing route, filling in more than 71 acres of marsh on both sides of the Yahara River and building a relatively short bridge span across the river.