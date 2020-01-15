Plain Talk: Don't let the vote suppressors win in Wisconsin

My barber, Christina, was beside herself.

I had no sooner sat down on the chair to have what's left of my hair trimmed, when she informed me she was "crabby."

Why?

She explained she had just visited myvote.wi.gov to check her voter registration. In light of all the fuss being kicked up by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty over the state's voting rolls, one of the other barbers at Monona Barber Shop urged her to do so just in case.

Good thing, because the search showed she wasn't registered at her Fitchburg voting site, where she has been voting for the past six years. That made her angry, because when she went to vote in 2016, her registration wasn't on file either. Thanks to a longtime Wisconsin law, she was able to register at the polls that year, but it took her two hours to do so, she said — something she doesn't want to go through again.

Although it wasn't the WILL lawsuit to purge nearly 240,000 names from Wisconsin voting rolls that caused Christina's problem, it's exactly what this law firm hopes will happen to others like her. They will throw up their hands in frustration and say, to heck with it. Most of them, of course, will be poor and elderly.