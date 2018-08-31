There is nothing that big business fears more than its workers having the wherewithal to stand up for decent pay, respect in the workplace and safe working conditions.
I was reminded of that earlier this week in another anti-union posting by the right-wing MacIver Institute, which masquerades as a "news service," cheerfully pointing out that state teachers are dropping out of their unions while the rest of Wisconsin's work force no longer is required to chip in for services provided by the unions that represent their workplaces.
According to Chris Rochester, the communications director for the Bradley Foundation-supported institute, we're so lucky here in Wisconsin now that two-thirds of teachers have dropped out of their unions "thanks" to Gov. Scott Walker's fabled Act 10.
Little wonder, of course, since Walker and the MacIver-backed right-wingers in the Legislature devastated public employee unions, forbidding them to bargain for wages and benefits and making them annually hold representation elections. Then, Walker and his cohort passed a so-called "right to work" law that allows workers who benefit from contracts negotiated by unions the right to freeload.
Consequently, it's not hard to explain why even though we have a low unemployment rate, Wisconsin workers' wage growth continues to lag behind most of the rest of the country.
It's interesting that the MacIver "story" was issued a few days before Labor Day, the annual holiday devoted to America's working people and a celebration of the role that unions have played in the building of America and its middle class.
Once again, the Madison-based South Central Federation of Labor will take part in the celebration with its annual LaborFest Monday at the Labor Temple on South Park Street. It runs from noon to 5:30 at 1602 S. Park.
As always, the free event is open to the public and will include a lineup of popular local bands, games, silent auction, magic show and other activities for the kids and, more importantly, an afternoon of camaraderie. Those who attend this year are encouraged to bring donations of laundry detergent, shampoo, toothpaste, body deodorant, hand and body lotion, or food gift cards the federation is collecting for homeless students in the Madison area.
It's always a good place to meet local government leaders and politicians who mingle with the crowd.
Not much chance, though, that the MacIver Institute's favorite anti-union politicos will be there. Chances are slim that the Scott Walkers and Leah Vukmirs of the world will mingle with the workers when there's work to be done for those with the deep pockets.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
