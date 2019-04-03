We Americans are suckers for scaremongering.
It seems that whenever there's a proposal to better the lives of those who don't benefit from things the way they are, but might upset the status quo for those who are currently comfortable, a huge campaign explodes complete with lies and half-truths to stop it in its tracks.
Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman pointed out recently how the Trump administration has briefly turned from demonizing brown people at the country's southern border to claiming that evil socialists are at the door to take over the country. The target is the progressive movement called the Green New Deal intended to combat, among other goals, the all-too-real dangers of climate change before it's too late.
Suddenly, these socialists are hankering to destroy American freedom while taking over government. The propaganda comes from all quarters. Farm organizations claim the Green New Deal is a "war" on cows. There will be no more meat, no hamburger joints, more farmers will go bankrupt — all because the cows leak too much methane into the atmosphere.
Most recently we witnessed the campaign against the Affordable Care Act. The scaremongering was so unrelenting that Americans hated it before it was implemented — but now that they've learned what the law really does, a majority wants it continued.
The scaremongerers know how to pull the right strings. They were able to defeat for decades the medical establishment when it warned that smoking causes cancer and other life-threatening disease, convincing a majority of Americans to be afraid of a government that wants to take your enjoyment away. Today they've been successful in convincing people, especially the Donald Trump crowd, to be afraid of regulators who alter your life with "unnecessary" regulations. Nothing wrong with a few chemicals in your water supply or pollutants in your air or coal waste in the stream that eventually empties into a lake that is a city's water supply. And climate change? Just like smoking, what's the harm?
Krugman, in his New York Times column, recalled that the proposal in 1961 to create a national health insurance program for senior citizens brought on a furious fearmongering campaign to seek to destroy it.
The American Medical Association launched what it called Operation Coffee Cup, in which doctors' wives (no doctors' husbands then, apparently) were asked to invite their friends over and play them a recording in which Ronald Reagan explained that socialized medicine would destroy American freedom. The wives were asked to write letters to congressmen. Insurance companies beat the drums and big-business interests predicted the end of America as we knew it.
A couple of years later the AMA's scheme fortunately failed and we wound up with socialized medicine — at least for folks over 65 — called Medicare. Try convincing the nation's elderly today that Medicare destroyed America. Social Security faced the same hurdles. Try telling its recipients that it's socialism run amok.
Today the fearmongers are fighting crucial attempts to curb climate change, free tuition for college students and universal health care, claiming that it's socialism that will lead America to total economic chaos just like socialist Venezuela.
Krugman wonders why people like Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and other prominent Republicans lump American socialists, who are proud to wear that label and are now favored by a majority of young voters, with a country like Venezuela.
No one advocates seizing the means of production like the Venezuela government did. Why not focus instead on places like Denmark and Norway?
Today's young voters, explains Krugman, believe that if it's socialist to want to advocate controls on the excesses and unfairness of a market economy, then they're socialist.
"They want to us to look like Denmark or Norway, not Venezuela," Krugman points out. "And in case you haven't been there, the Nordic countries are not, in fact, hellholes."
OK, what about the slippery slope from liberalism to totalitarianism? the economist asks.
"There's absolutely no evidence that it exists. Medicare didn't destroy freedom. Stalinist Russia and Maoist China didn't evolve out of social democracies. Venezuela was a corrupt petrostate long before Hugo Chavez came along. If there's a road to serfdom, I can't think of any nation that took it," he added.
Bottom line? Scaremongering over socialism is silly and dishonest. Those who dwell in that dishonesty are on the wrong side of history.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times.
