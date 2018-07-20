The news of Dr. Warner V. Slack's death at the age of 85 in Boston, Mass., last month didn't get much notice here in Madison.
It had been 48 years, after all, since he left the UW Medical School to join the Harvard medical faculty.
What many don't know, however, is that Dr. Slack's years on the Madison campus may well have provided inspiration for helping make the Madison area the center of computerized health care technology today.
It was in 1965 when the doctor and other medical school colleagues developed the first computer-based patient medical history. The doctors conducted a trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1966, in which patients' health records were entered on a computer that the patients themselves could access.
Their trial found that patients enjoyed interacting with the computer and that the records themselves tended to be more detailed and accurate than doctor-conducted interviews. Dr. Slack felt that computerizing health records and allowing patients access to them would help patients have better control over their health decisions.
It so happened that in 1965, a young woman named Judith Faulkner came to the UW-Madison in pursuit of a master's degree in computer science. One of her early classes introduced her to pairing computer science and medicine. That's how she came to know Dr. Slack and a few years later, a colleague, Dr. John Greist, now an emeritus professor at the UW who still is active in medical circles.
The influence that the two doctors had on Faulkner was described in the in-depth cover story by Capital Times reporters Katelyn Ferral and Erik Lorenzsonn a little more than a year ago.
Faulkner did research with both doctors and that ultimately led her to create the enormously successful software that has revolutionized health records throughout the United States and beyond. Her company, of course, is now known as Epic.
Even though Dr. Slack left for Harvard in the early '70s, he never lost touch with Madison, said his son Charlie, who was born here when his dad was at the UW. Two of his sisters came back to Madison to attend the UW as well.
During his UW years, the doctor got involved with the civil rights movement, traveling to Alabama for the Selma to Montgomery Freedom March led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He was there to help treat marchers who might suffer injuries, which, of course, they did.
Warner Slack was a graduate of Princeton, where one of his classmates was the noted consumer advocate Ralph Nader, with whom Slack helped found a Nader-inspired group to promote civic engagement at the university.
"For all his adult life, Warner Slack has been a physician's physician, a patient's physician, a student's physician, a citizen's physician and a champion of peace and justice," Nader said.
His onetime Madison colleague, Emeritus Professor John Greist, who partnered with Faulkner in founding Epic's predecessor, "Human Services Computing," called Dr. Warner a "marvelous mentor, generous, humorous and great fun."
Greist noted that when Slack moved to Harvard and the Beth Israel Hospital in 1970, his productivity sky-rocketed in the Center for Clinical Computing, which he and colleagues freely shared. It's an important piece of the doctor's legacy.
His son Charlie, who survives Dr. Slack along with the doctor's widow Carolyn and two sisters, Alison and Jennifer, and several grandchildren, described his father as a pioneer.
It's been nearly a half-century since he left Madison, but Warner Slack left a mark that will endure forever.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
