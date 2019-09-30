Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources last week announced that it is shortening the hunting season on ruffed grouse in most of the state by three weeks.
The reason for the shorter season, the DNR said, is concern over the bird's dwindling population. Last year, hunters in the state killed 173,347 birds, the lowest total in 35 years of hunter surveys.
The announcement comes on the heels of a disturbing report in the journal Science's September edition that the U.S. and Canada have lost 2.9 billion breeding adult birds since 1970.
In other words, if you were alive in 1970, more than one in four of the birds you saw then have disappeared today.
Definitely not good news.
"We were astounded by this net loss across all birds on our continent," said Ken Rosenberg of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the leader of a team of scientists who conducted the bird population study.
The Cornell Lab said the scale of loss is unlike anything recorded in modern history.
While the passenger pigeon suffered huge losses more than a century ago, that decline was experienced by just that one species. The new report portrays massive losses among hundreds of species of birds from coast to coast, according to the laboratory.
Birds, of course, are vital to ecosystems. They control pests, help pollinate flowers, spread seeds and help regenerate forests.
"Declines in your common sparrow or other little brown bird may not receive the same attention as historic losses of bald eagles or sandhill cranes, but they are going to have much more of an impact," Hillary Young of the University of California-Santa Barbara told the New York Times.
Among the worst-hit species are warblers and blackbirds. As a kid on the farm back in the '40s and '50s, I remember being fascinated with the huge flocks of red-wing blackbirds gathering in the fall. They'd sit in rows on the telephone and electric wires running along the gravel road and take off nearly in unison to find a new resting spot.
Many farmers tell me those flocks aren't nearly as large today.
Bird watchers and ornithologists see the loss of wild areas to cultivated fields and housing developments as one of the culprits. Grassland birds have been particularly hard hit by modern agriculture. Pesticides, a la the kind that Rachel Carson warned of in her landmark book, "Silent Spring," is another. We did get rid of DDT, but other pesticides have taken their own toll.
And the continuing changes in the climate have undoubtedly altered habitats that once nurtured the bird population.
Yet too many of our leaders ignore the damage we humans are causing the world around us.
At least the DNR is shortening the grouse hunting season. Perhaps we would all be better off if it cancelled the entire season — period.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.