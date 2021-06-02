Plain Talk: Discriminated against for decades, Black farmers deserve relief

In 1920, African-Americans owned some 14% of the farms in the United States.

Today, thanks to a century of racial discrimination, from land theft in the Jim Crow South to banks and governmental farm services refusing to consider them for loans or other financial assistance, that number has dropped to just 1.4%. There are now fewer than 49,000 farms left in America that are owned by Blacks.

New U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Georgia Democrat, has pointed out that in his state there were once 50,000 farmers of color. Today there are fewer than 2,900.

That history is what prompted the Biden administration to earmark $4 billion of the $1.9 trillion American Recovery Act specifically to help the non-white farmers still left and help right some or the wrongs they endured through the years. That aid, for instance, can be used to pay off mortgages, some backed by the Department of Agriculture, on the farms owned by Black, Hispanic and Indigenous farmers. It's hoped that about 16,000 mortgages will be paid sometime this summer.