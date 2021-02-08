Plain Talk: Did UW-Whitewater send Robin Vos and Steve Nass to Madison to act like grade schoolers?

Frankly, it was delicious to observe Republicans Nass and Vos throw barbs at each other. Nass was so intent on undoing the mask mandate (sure, Steve, it's not about the mask, it's about an illegal order, just ask the cabal at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty) that he was completely oblivious that to undo Tony Evers' emergency could cost the state close to $50 million a month in food aid for those struggling in the pandemic. And, of course, the knees of his fellow GOP state senators jerked at the mere mention of Evers' name as they went blithely along without bothering to check what they were voting about.

Real stewards of the taxpayers' dollars and concern for the needy, these folks.

Remember, it was this same group of politicians, except that Scott Fitzgerald was still the Senate majority leader, who dilly-dallied last April over changing unemployment policies and wound up costing the state $25 million in lost aid from the CARES Act.

Vos, who was all set to have the Assembly pass the Senate's resolution to ditch the mandate, was embarrassed (if that's possible) when the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau answered a question from Milwaukee Democrat Evan Goyke that, yes, ending the emergency could jeopardize the funds.