I've had the pleasure of knowing Dick Wagner for nearly all my years in Madison newspapering.
R. Richard Wagner, to be exact, has seemingly forever been at the forefront of city and Dane County civic life — 14 years on the County Board, two terms as its president, member of the Landmarks Commission, a leader in the fight to build Monona Terrace and commuter rail, candidate for Dane County executive just for starters, plus a decades-long leading advocate for gay rights.
Wagner was one of the county's first elected officials to come out as gay, and through his work and numerous accomplishments was instrumental in helping explode the pernicious myths and stereotypes so much of the public had ignorantly come to believe. By the time he left the County Board in 1994 he was one of its most respected members. Although he has been an unabashed progressive, even the board's staunchest conservatives sang his praise.
Now, as an exclamation point on his amazingly productive life, Wagner is releasing the first of a two-volume history of gay life in Wisconsin. The first book, "We've Been Here All Along: Wisconsin's Early Gay History," will be highlighted at a book launch celebration next Tuesday, June 25, on the third floor of the Central Library, starting at 7 p.m. — appropriately, during Gay Pride month.
I've had the pleasure of reading this laboriously researched book and recommend it without reservation. Wagner, who holds a doctorate in history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has put together a well-organized volume that takes the reader from how the Wisconsin press played the sensational 1895 sodomy trial in Great Britain of the esteemed playwright Oscar Wilde, through the days of, first, throwing suspected gays and lesbians in jails around the state as outright criminals and, later, ordering them to undergo institutionalized psychiatric treatment for their "sickness."
He explores how gay Wisconsinites conducted and concealed their lives in the early 20th century and how so many were instrumental in building and nurturing some of the state's best known icons — Pendarvis in Mineral Point, the Chalet of the Golden Fleece in New Glarus, Ten Chimneys in Genesee Depot, and the historic village of Cooksville.
He recounts the early years when law enforcement decided that homosexuality was a major vice, a crime that was destroying the nation's values. If caught in compromising situations, gays and lesbians often were jailed for up to five years — sometimes, depending on the judge, even longer.
The way the police, the courts and the churches treated those found in same-sex relations contributed to a public hysteria that gays were not only perverts and sex fiends, but were on a mission to encourage young boys and girls to join their ranks.
The constant ostracization ruined lives, caused suicides and contributed to major health issues. It forced many people, among them prominent businessmen and politicians, to hide their sexual orientation, and it put them in constant fear of being caught living their own private lives.
Gaining access to student discipline proceedings of the time, Wagner writes extensively about the treatment of gays in the '50s and up through the '60s by the powers that be at the University of Wisconsin. Students' parents were informed about their supposed indiscretions, and many were kicked out of school. If the expelled student tried to enter another university, the UW made sure the new school was informed, denying forever a chance to earn a college degree.
Interestingly, Wagner's research shows that while gay students were treated harshly for their "indiscretions," heterosexual students found committing adultery or participating in sex parties suffered no penalties.
One of Wagner's many revelations was the role the infamous Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy played in demonizing gays. Indeed, the senator's witch hunt to supposedly uncover communists in government and other U.S. institutions also included gays and lesbians, perhaps even more so than alleged commies, Wagner observes.
His research documents McCarthy's viciousness against gays and his careless and vindictive attempts to sow seeds of suspicion on those who opposed him.
Wagner finds it curious that McCarthy's smear of gay individuals as risks to national security who needed to be fired gained little attention in the press, including by staunch McCarthy foes like The Capital Times and the Progressive magazine. It was always about "McCarthy the red-baiter" and very seldom about the scores of gays who lost their jobs and futures as a result, he writes.
He ends this first volume describing the reaction to the Young Democratic Clubs of Wisconsin calling for the abolition of all laws restricting sexual relations between consenting adults. The second volume, entitled "Coming Out, Moving Forward: Wisconsin's Recent Gay History," will begin there and follow the movement until today.
Wagner's details in this first book helps explain why Gov. Tony Evers saw fit to fly the gay pride flag over the Capitol this week.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
