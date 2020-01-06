Plain Talk: Despite the gloom, there's good news at the University of Wisconsin

It all began when I was a kid reading my parents' copies of The Capital Times.

I developed this reverence for anyone from the Wisconsin River city of Merrill. You did that because the founder, editor and publisher of the newspaper, William T. Evjue, was a native of Merrill. He made sure that everyone knew that and also knew that anyone from Merrill has got to be a good person.

When I joined the staff of the paper in 1962, it quickly became apparent that while we were primarily a Dane County newspaper, Mr. Evjue required that we report a fair share of important news from his hometown, even if it was 160 miles or so to the north.

It's maybe why I've always had high regard for Gerald "Jerry" Whitburn. He may be a longtime conservative and a Scott Walker appointee to the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents, but this Merrill native has served his state with distinction for a long time.

Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson made Whitburn his secretary of the old Department of Industry, Labor and Human Relations and then moved him to lead the Department of Health and Social Services in the early 1990s. Members of both parties gave him high marks for the way he handled both jobs.