Plain Talk: Despicable DeSantis and the vile politics of Florida

The Wisconsin delegation had been assigned to stay at the famed and pretentious Doral Country Club, a complex of five immaculate golf courses, some of which regularly hosted PGA events. It was miles away from the convention center, the same place that today is known as the Trump National Doral.

My lasting memory of Florida was the heat and humidity, the bugs and the not always pleasant smell. It helped me understand why it was that the Spaniards in 1819 made a deal with Secretary of State John Quincy Adams to give the whole peninsula to the U.S. for free.

But I digress. My real beef with Florida is that it's a state that caters to so many people who have few scruples. Florida politicians learned long ago they could capitalize on wealthy Americans hell-bent on not having to pay income taxes. So while so much of the state's urban areas struggle with poverty, enclaves of the well-to-do luxuriate in tax-free bliss.

Many of them earned their wealth in states that raised taxes to support good schools and services for their kids, but now they're off to income tax-free Florida. Let those not-so-lucky working stiffs take care of the next generations.