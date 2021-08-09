Plain Talk: Despicable DeSantis and the vile politics of Florida

Every time I see that blowhard and Donald Trump bootlicker Ron DeSantis on the news I'm reminded why I'm not a big fan of the state of Florida.
With the exception of Texas' governor, Greg Abbott, there probably is no bigger political quack in the country, a devious human being who would rather put his own people at risk than actually work to protect them.
But this is Florida. As U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat from South Florida, declared the other day as the state set records for COVID-19 cases, Floridians are going through “death by DeSantis.” And the pity is that so many of its inhabitants don't seem to care.
My dislike of Florida probably goes all the way back to the Republican presidential convention of 1972, which had been aptly dubbed "the Nixon coronation." Tricky Dick was finishing his first term, and even though the Washington Post had already caught wind of what would soon become the Watergate scandal, the convention was just a formality to launch his re-election campaign.
I was assigned to cover what was an awful convention and the Wisconsin Republican delegation. There were no issues to debate on the floor. The biggest challenge to keep the convention on script was to make sure no stray anti-Vietnam war delegate got anywhere near a microphone.
The Wisconsin delegation had been assigned to stay at the famed and pretentious Doral Country Club, a complex of five immaculate golf courses, some of which regularly hosted PGA events. It was miles away from the convention center, the same place that today is known as the Trump National Doral.
My lasting memory of Florida was the heat and humidity, the bugs and the not always pleasant smell. It helped me understand why it was that the Spaniards in 1819 made a deal with Secretary of State John Quincy Adams to give the whole peninsula to the U.S. for free.
But I digress. My real beef with Florida is that it's a state that caters to so many people who have few scruples. Florida politicians learned long ago they could capitalize on wealthy Americans hell-bent on not having to pay income taxes. So while so much of the state's urban areas struggle with poverty, enclaves of the well-to-do luxuriate in tax-free bliss.
Many of them earned their wealth in states that raised taxes to support good schools and services for their kids, but now they're off to income tax-free Florida. Let those not-so-lucky working stiffs take care of the next generations.
As far as they're concerned, government is nothing but evil unless, of course, it has come to pass out disaster relief to make them whole after the last hurricane or to keep the dollars flowing for their Medicare coverage.
Sound bitter? Of course it does. But those who would pander to a politician with such little regard for his fellow human beings deserve to be called out.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
