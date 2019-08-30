When we were asked if The Capital Times would be a lead sponsor for a celebration party in honor of Bill Lunney, we didn't hesitate in saying yes.
Bill has been one of our favorites for decades. He has spent most of his 50-plus years in Madison working overtime on behalf of environmental causes and on his passion, preserving our wetlands and pushing park acquisitions and development for the enjoyment of generations far into the future. It's because of Bill Lunney's leadership — although he'll insist that he had loads of help from many compatriots, including his wife, Judie Pfeifer — that Dane County has one of the finest park systems in the country.
"A park is not just a piece of land, it is a vibrant part of the community," he's fond of saying. "It is a source of pride and place for people to connect with the natural beauty around them."
After 30 years as chair of the county's Park Commission, Bill is stepping down. The hordes of volunteers he recruited, the Parks Department employees he's worked with and the many public officials he's cajoled through the years are throwing a big party for him at the Lussier Family Heritage Center on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 5-7:30 p.m.
The Lussier Center is located in Lake Farm Park, which the County Board recently renamed Lunney Lake Farm Park in honor of Bill's unrelenting advocacy. Fittingly, the celebration to honor him will serve as a fundraiser for another of his parks-related accomplishments, the Foundation for Dane County Parks. With sponsors and advanced sales ($50 a ticket) the event could raise as much as $75,000 for the foundation. He envisions the foundation being able to fund improvements and build amenities like handicapped piers in parks on the water that would otherwise not be funded by tax dollars.
The foundation is just the latest creation he's nurtured. Only five years ago, Lunney and a number of fellow park backers joined with current County Executive Joe Parisi and several of his predecessors to announce an endowment for the Friends of Dane County Parks to funnel small grants to the volunteer friends groups — there are now friends organizations in 18 of the 25 parks — so they can buy equipment and supplies to keep their parks in tip-top shape.
Working with county parks' directors and Dane County supervisors, Lunney pushed the volunteer concept to help defray expenses that would otherwise be subject to the whims of annual budgetary pressures. Today, more than 3,000 volunteers do spring spruce-ups, grass cutting, trail maintenance and other chores to keep the parks clean and well kept — a trademark of the county's park system.
That Bill Lunney ended up in Madison is a story in itself. He grew up in the scenic Hudson Valley north of New York City and attributes his interest in nature to that setting, a group of excellent high school teachers and reading everything he could about nature. One of his heroes was Arizona Congressman Stewart Udall, who went on to become the Secretary of Interior and pushed an aggressive policy of adding to public lands and improving national parks.
After high school, though, Lunney decided to become a lawyer and went to law school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Soon after getting his law degree, he decided that law wasn't for him. It wasn't long before he got a call from the Wisconsin Department of Administration in the Warren Knowles administration to become, of all things, a budget analyst.
He and his wife, Lydia, packed up and soon fell in love with Madison. After his DOA stint, he took a job as a court administrator with the state Supreme Court where he, along with Madison icon Carol Toussaint and the late attorney Jack DeWitt, were charged with revising the state court system.
Local politics, through, was in his blood. He got himself elected to the Dane County Board in 1969 and served three terms, and then was reappointed to the board in 1979 and served three more terms after that. He also ran, but lost, two close races for county executive in between.
He made his environmental mark early during the contentious fight in the '70s to save Dunn's Marsh from residential development, pushing the formation of a green belt to the south of Madison that today runs from Lake Farm Park on Lake Waubesa all the way west to Dunn's Marsh — a "green necklace" around the city that he hopes some day will run all the way to Stoughton.
Bill in 1978 tragically lost his wife Lydia, who was an active environmentalist herself, serving on the boards of Environment Wisconsin and the Capital Community Citizens and joining him in his Dunn's Marsh and Upper Mud Lake crusades. She was just 36 when she died of cancer and left Bill and their two young sons at the time, Mike and Dave.
But, soon he and Judie Pfeifer found each other. Judie just happens to also be a leading environmentalist and believer in the preservation of nature. They married and together they've been dynamos for the cause of parks, the importance of preserving wetlands and overall advocacy for the environment in which we live.
And lest you think Bill's a one-trick pony, during all this time he's served in leadership positions with the Nature Conservancy, the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, Friends of Wisconsin State Parks and the Gathering Waters Conservancy.
Bill, who is now 77, credits former Dane County Executive Jonathan Barry, the winner of one of Bill's runs for county exec, for appointing him to the county's Parks Board, where he soon became chairman and was in a position where he could accomplish his dream.
"All I did was appoint him to the Parks Board and lobby the members to select Bill as chair," Barry recalls. "Bill energized Parks … and he led Dane County Parks in becoming about the very best in the nation. We owe Bill and Judie a real debt of gratitude. They are quite a team!"
Indeed, they are. And a crowd of thankful park users and advocates will tell them so at Lunney Lake Farm Park on Sept. 18.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
