Plain Talk: Dane County Parks' commitment to inclusion is commendable

But, aside from the good news about the parks and their popularity, the newsletter contains a statement by the foundation's board that recognizes a need to reach out to the entire community. The statement addresses the Black Lives Matter movement and the need for solidarity against racism. and that includes a commitment from the parks system.

"As the conversation about making meaningful, lasting change in our communities continues, the safety of and access to nature for Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) can and must be part of the discussion," the board statement says. "The Foundation believes that all BIPOC deserve to live in a community with healthy land and water resources as well as with access to the parks, trails, and other natural resources in the county.

"Today, many people struggle to find ways to access and enjoy the natural world. Our relationship with nature is incorporated in our DNA and is essential to the health of our bodies, minds, and spirits, yet that relationship is limited by cultural, economic, racial and geographic barriers. Many of our major cities in the U.S. have limited access to parks and natural resources for their residents, and the disparity is even more egregious for communities of color.