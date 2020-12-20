Plain Talk: COVID-19 leaves too many chairs empty

"I ended up spending five nights in the hospital at Unity Point Meriter Hospital beginning on Thanksgiving evening. I was immediately given continuous oxygen, as well as treatments of Remdesivir and Dexamethasone for five nights," he explained. "The diagnosis was mild pneumonia from COVID-19 as well as what is classified as 'acute respiratory failure with hypoxia,' which was a fancy way of saying that I wasn't getting enough oxygen in my blood."

"In the week leading up to going into the hospital, I had been pretty much running a consistent fever of between 100 and 103 degrees that obviously left me in a weakened state. You don't eat very much when you are feverish and I lost my sense of smell and taste," he added.

If there was a good thing about his ordeal, he quipped, it was that he dropped a little over 20 pounds since becoming sick. Awfully tough way to lose weight, though.

After being released from the hospital, he added, he had to be tethered to an oxygen tank at home. He gradually was able to wean himself from the oxygen and begin doing some work from home. He's now easing himself back into his normal routine at the station.

There will be way too many empty chairs at Christmas dinner this year.