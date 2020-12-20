 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plain Talk: COVID-19 leaves too many chairs empty
top story

Plain Talk: COVID-19 leaves too many chairs empty

Europe's Christmas dilemma: risk empty chairs next year? (copy)

An empty chair is left in a hallway next to a Christmas tree in the COVID-19 ward at the St. Michiel Hospital in Brussels.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

 Virginia Mayo

Do you know anyone who's had COVID-19?, an emailer asked me a few weeks ago.

He added that he doesn't personally know anyone who has been infected with the virus, implying that perhaps it's as if what too many science deniers have been claiming — it's all an overblown hoax.

Well, yes, I do have friends and others I personally know who have been infected. One, a longtime colleague here at the newspapers, is currently in the hospital on a ventilator, struggling for his life.

Another, a strapping athlete of a son of a dear friend, nearly did lose his life early this year. He was in the hospital on a ventilator for more than a month, experienced multiple organ failure because a cytokine storm caused his immune system to go berserk, killing his good cells — a condition that afflicts many who come down with the infection.

For months, he couldn't swallow, eat or drink, and after finally getting out of the hospital, he underwent eight months of physical therapy to get to a point where he could return to work and resume a normal life.

Then there's Channel 3's veteran weatherman and fellow Cubs fan, Gary Cannalte, who was able to finally get back on the air this week after coming down with COVID-19 just before Thanksgiving.

He sent a Facebook message to his friends last weekend describing some of what he went through.

"I ended up spending five nights in the hospital at Unity Point Meriter Hospital beginning on Thanksgiving evening. I was immediately given continuous oxygen, as well as treatments of Remdesivir and Dexamethasone for five nights," he explained. "The diagnosis was mild pneumonia from COVID-19 as well as what is classified as 'acute respiratory failure with hypoxia,' which was a fancy way of saying that I wasn't getting enough oxygen in my blood."

"In the week leading up to going into the hospital, I had been pretty much running a consistent fever of between 100 and 103 degrees that obviously left me in a weakened state. You don't eat very much when you are feverish and I lost my sense of smell and taste," he added.

If there was a good thing about his ordeal, he quipped, it was that he dropped a little over 20 pounds since becoming sick. Awfully tough way to lose weight, though.

After being released from the hospital, he added, he had to be tethered to an oxygen tank at home. He gradually was able to wean himself from the oxygen and begin doing some work from home. He's now easing himself back into his normal routine at the station.

There will be way too many empty chairs at Christmas dinner this year.

Their friends and families can emphatically tell you that, no, this isn't a hoax — and wearing masks and social distancing doesn't deny your independence.

Thankfully, as we go into Christmas week, we've all been given a huge present with the news that we now have a promising vaccine that will bring this nightmare to an end during the coming year.

With that, stay safe just a little longer, and to all my readers, have a Merry Christmas.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

About the columnist

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

Dave ZweifelEmail

Get the Cap Times app for your smartphone

Click here for the iPhone version

Click here for the Android version

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics