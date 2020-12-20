Plain Talk: COVID-19 leaves too many chairs empty

Do you know anyone who's had COVID-19?, an emailer asked me a few weeks ago.
He added that he doesn't personally know anyone who has been infected with the virus, implying that perhaps it's as if what too many science deniers have been claiming — it's all an overblown hoax.
Well, yes, I do have friends and others I personally know who have been infected. One, a longtime colleague here at the newspapers, is currently in the hospital on a ventilator, struggling for his life.
Another, a strapping athlete of a son of a dear friend, nearly did lose his life early this year. He was in the hospital on a ventilator for more than a month, experienced multiple organ failure because a cytokine storm caused his immune system to go berserk, killing his good cells — a condition that afflicts many who come down with the infection.
For months, he couldn't swallow, eat or drink, and after finally getting out of the hospital, he underwent eight months of physical therapy to get to a point where he could return to work and resume a normal life.
Then there's Channel 3's veteran weatherman and fellow Cubs fan, Gary Cannalte, who was able to finally get back on the air this week after coming down with COVID-19 just before Thanksgiving.
He sent a Facebook message to his friends last weekend describing some of what he went through.
"I ended up spending five nights in the hospital at Unity Point Meriter Hospital beginning on Thanksgiving evening. I was immediately given continuous oxygen, as well as treatments of Remdesivir and Dexamethasone for five nights," he explained. "The diagnosis was mild pneumonia from COVID-19 as well as what is classified as 'acute respiratory failure with hypoxia,' which was a fancy way of saying that I wasn't getting enough oxygen in my blood."
"In the week leading up to going into the hospital, I had been pretty much running a consistent fever of between 100 and 103 degrees that obviously left me in a weakened state. You don't eat very much when you are feverish and I lost my sense of smell and taste," he added.
If there was a good thing about his ordeal, he quipped, it was that he dropped a little over 20 pounds since becoming sick. Awfully tough way to lose weight, though.
After being released from the hospital, he added, he had to be tethered to an oxygen tank at home. He gradually was able to wean himself from the oxygen and begin doing some work from home. He's now easing himself back into his normal routine at the station.
There will be way too many empty chairs at Christmas dinner this year.
Their friends and families can emphatically tell you that, no, this isn't a hoax — and wearing masks and social distancing doesn't deny your independence.
Thankfully, as we go into Christmas week, we've all been given a huge present with the news that we now have a promising vaccine that will bring this nightmare to an end during the coming year.
With that, stay safe just a little longer, and to all my readers, have a Merry Christmas.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
