Plain Talk: COVID-19 has taken away America's pastime — for now

Nearly every day during this pandemic that has me holed up in the basement, where the walls are covered with decades of autographed Cubs pictures — here's Andy Pafko, there's Ernie Banks, over there's Kris Bryant — I check my iPhone and practically shed a tear.

The Major League app on the phone has all my tickets for the 2020 season. This weekend, for example, the Cincinnati Reds are in town, followed next week with an inter-league match-up with the Baltimore Orioles. Only, of course, they're not. Beautiful Wrigley Field is just sitting there empty, although I've heard they've located an emergency food pantry there.

Last weekend I had tickets for Miller Park (it won't be American Family Field until next year) for what would have been an intense series with the Cubs. Next week, the phone has my tickets for the Brew Crew's Thursday afternoon game with the Padres.

Oh, the pity of this coronavirus.

I really, really do miss baseball — the sights, the sounds and, yes, the beer and the hot dogs. Each year when baseball season came around, for me everything was all right again in the world. It sure isn't now.