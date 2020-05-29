Plain Talk: COVID-19 has taken away America's pastime — for now

Nearly every day during this pandemic that has me holed up in the basement, where the walls are covered with decades of autographed Cubs pictures — here's Andy Pafko, there's Ernie Banks, over there's Kris Bryant — I check my iPhone and practically shed a tear.
The Major League app on the phone has all my tickets for the 2020 season. This weekend, for example, the Cincinnati Reds are in town, followed next week with an inter-league match-up with the Baltimore Orioles. Only, of course, they're not. Beautiful Wrigley Field is just sitting there empty, although I've heard they've located an emergency food pantry there.
Last weekend I had tickets for Miller Park (it won't be American Family Field until next year) for what would have been an intense series with the Cubs. Next week, the phone has my tickets for the Brew Crew's Thursday afternoon game with the Padres.
Oh, the pity of this coronavirus.
I really, really do miss baseball — the sights, the sounds and, yes, the beer and the hot dogs. Each year when baseball season came around, for me everything was all right again in the world. It sure isn't now.
When I became old and gray and stepped down as editor of The Capital Times, I was able to spend more time at the old ballpark, hence, the season tickets. Going to dozens of games every summer opened new doors. I've become friends with ushers (one, Frank Walsh, a native of Richland Center, is the brother of our Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley. He and his wife, Maeve, live in Chicago and both usher at Wrigley). And then there's the beer vendors. One, Robert, has been my personal caretaker. I wonder and worry how they're all getting along.
Same with the young bartenders and servers across the street at my favorite bar and grill, Bernie's. Many of them are students or teachers and the summer income was important. It's got to be incredibly tough, as it is with so many in the restaurant and entertainment business today.
Most of all, though, I miss the game. There isn't anything like it in the world.
A couple of Sundays ago, I ventured out of the basement and went for a ride, absentmindedly swinging by Ahuska Park in Monona, where the Home Talent League team plays.
But, of course, it was empty, too.
Yes, everything's empty.
When will we make everything right with the world again?
As Ernie Banks always said, "Let's play two." Soon, I hope.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
