Plain Talk: COVID-19 creates more opportunity for the rich to get richer

A couple of stories last week spoke volumes about the corporate greed that plays such a significant role in our nation's deepening economic inequality.
There was the Wall Street Journal story about the number of wealth-management firms that manage billions of dollars for big-time investors dipping into the Paycheck Protection Program aimed at helping struggling small businesses survive the pandemic.
Indeed, the paper reported, the investment firms did take a hit during the February and March stock market sell-off when decreasing values ate into their commissions.
But, the markets quickly came back and it wasn't as if the reduced commissions had actually been a crisis in the first place.
"It's absolutely ridiculous and one of the most disheartening things I've seen in my career," commented a fellow investment CEO whose firm didn't seek the fund.
"We just came off a 10-plus-year bull market and all of this massive growth," said Patrick Rush of the $700 million money-management firm Triad Financial Advisors. "What are you telling your clients? We tell them to sit tight, markets come back, How can you say the same thing but don't believe it yourself?"
At any rate, the PPP was never intended to help Wall Street firms, but their high-paid lawyers found loopholes in the hastily-passed stimulus program.
Meanwhile, greed popped up once again in the country's dysfunctional health care system.
The New York Times revealed that some medical labs are charging as much as $2,315 for individual coronavirus tests that typically cost $100.
Because as a nation we have no health care price regulation — except for Medicare — it's the wild west out there for those who let their greed do the pricing.
And this COVID-19 crisis is the perfect opportunity to get all you can because of the way Congress has required health insurance companies to cover the bills.
"We've seen a small number of laboratories that are charging egregious prices for COVID-19 tests," Angie Meoli, a senior vice president at Aetna insurance, told the Times.
The paper named Gibson Diagnostic Labs in suburban Dallas as one of those egregious pricers. It gets $2,315 for the $100 tests and in a couple of instances charged as much as $6,946, but then said it had mistakenly charged patients three times the base.
I often get accused of unfairly "bashing" corporate America and advocating for "restrictive" regulations on their activities. Yet, every time there's an opportunity, all too many of them, including some of the most respected, wind up being caught with their hands in the cookie jar.
Too many of our politicians and governmental leaders look the other way, enabling wealth to beget more wealth while average and low-income Americans pay the price.
And then we wonder how we have created such an unequal society.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
