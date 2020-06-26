Plain Talk: COVID-19 creates more opportunity for the rich to get richer

At any rate, the PPP was never intended to help Wall Street firms, but their high-paid lawyers found loopholes in the hastily-passed stimulus program.

Meanwhile, greed popped up once again in the country's dysfunctional health care system.

The New York Times revealed that some medical labs are charging as much as $2,315 for individual coronavirus tests that typically cost $100.

Because as a nation we have no health care price regulation — except for Medicare — it's the wild west out there for those who let their greed do the pricing.

And this COVID-19 crisis is the perfect opportunity to get all you can because of the way Congress has required health insurance companies to cover the bills.

"We've seen a small number of laboratories that are charging egregious prices for COVID-19 tests," Angie Meoli, a senior vice president at Aetna insurance, told the Times.

The paper named Gibson Diagnostic Labs in suburban Dallas as one of those egregious pricers. It gets $2,315 for the $100 tests and in a couple of instances charged as much as $6,946, but then said it had mistakenly charged patients three times the base.