As Donald Trump's White House wallows in chaos, it's time to take another look at how well he's doing in making America great again.
I've been keeping tabs on the "great" things the administration has accomplished since assuming power in January 2017. Trump, of course, claims that his record of "accomplishments" in this short time period is the most in American history. But then, everything he does is the best in his eyes despite the fact that any fifth-grader studying history knows better.
Even Republicans who are appalled by their leader's actions claim that Trump has accomplished much despite all — tax cuts and regulation "reform" being at the top.
Those are accomplishments, all right, if you believe that cutting corporate and rich people's taxes thereby adding a trillion dollars to the national debt is a good thing, and that gutting regulations that make banks behave better or protect people from environmental disasters and pollution is somehow progress. The top 1 percent thinks this is wonderful; the rest aren't faring so well.
Those tax cuts, which have dug a deep hole in the government's revenues, are already "making America great again" by making it necessary to deny federal workers pay raises and putting the brakes on programs that help the poor. And who's willing to bet that Social Security and Medicare won't be next on the list of things we can't afford?
Yup, we can "afford" to reduce corporate taxes, give tax forgiveness to firms that hoard money overseas, and reduce the percentage of total taxes that big shots pay, but somehow we can't afford to give a pay raise to FBI agents, government scientists, workers in the national parks, or clerks and secretaries who every day help make the government actually work. And that's not even mentioning the cuts in food stamp programs for the poor.
Ah, yes, but we're making America great again.
Trump's administration may be in utter disarray as more and more of his inner circle bare their souls about this corrupt man, but while people's attention is diverted by the never-ending scandals and Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, the destruction continues.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, the billionaire who doesn't believe in public schools, has been leading the charge. Incredibly, she's proposed to overturn the Obama administration's rules that granted loan forgiveness to students who were defrauded by for-profit colleges. That's on top of proposing making it harder for victims of sexual assault on college campuses to get help from their schools, and a proposal to divert money from education aids to arming teachers in the classroom.
Talk about greatness.
Then over at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Obama-era creation that has won tens of thousands of people relief from onerous bank fees and fraudulent contracts, the student loan ombudsman quit recently because Trump's interim director, Mick Mulvaney, has been siding with predatory lenders over students who were unwittingly duped into massive loans.
At John McCain's funeral, Meghan McCain proclaimed that the America of her father has no need to be made great again "because America was always great."
Indeed it was, until Donald Trump came along.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
