In my book, Dick Cheney is the champion of all chickenhawks — you know, the guys who think America ought to bully its way around the world by going to war so long as it's someone else doing the fighting and dying.
Cheney led George W. Bush's flock of neocons in insisting the U.S. invade Iraq, sending young men and women into combat that is still costing American lives 15 years later.
While cavalier about the lives of other people's kids, Cheney couldn't bring himself to serve a day in the military. He escaped the awful Vietnam War that took the lives of nearly 58,000 Americans in the prime of their lives. Cheney managed to get five deferments from the draft during those years thanks to connections and his ability to stay in school.
Then, of course, there's Donald Trump, who also never served a day in the military but talks loosely about sending "his" troops into yet more wars and, famously, insists that NFL players, particularly those African-Americans who kneel to protest racial inequality, either stand during the national anthem to "show respect" to the military and the flag or be fired.
Well, they don't call Scott Walker an opportunist for nothing. Another longtime hawk, our own Scott Walker came galloping to the side of Trump earlier this month and figured he could make some points by putting his opponent, Tony Evers, on the spot.
Walker also has never served a day in the military. Aside from ordering the National Guard to state active duty to battle the floods, his boldest "military" move was to volunteer Wisconsin Guard members in Trump's war against the "hordes" crossing the Mexican border.
Evers didn't take the bait and neither did his African-American running mate, Mandela Barnes. Walker's running mate, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, thought that she also could slur Barnes with a claim that he kneels during the national anthem. Barnes has been clear that he supports the protesters, but he emphatically called Kleefisch a liar about his own conduct during the anthem.
Evers responded to Walker's off-the-wall Twitter postings (our governor emulates Trump in many ways), and said that he's proud to stand during the anthem, but respects the free-speech rights of those who protest.
All of this nonsense underscores just how certain politicians are using not only the national anthem, but our flag and our veterans as pawns to score political points and exacerbate the already-yawning divisions in our country.
Howard Bryant, the author of "The Heritage: Black Athletes, a Divided America, and the Politics of Patriotism," wonders how our sports got so divisive.
He traces the history of why it is we play the national anthem before every game and notes that, especially since 9/11, it has morphed into an even greater display of supposed patriotism — the singing of "God Bless America," the football-field-sized American flags, the introduction of service members during games, the flyover of jets and bombers.
Bryant notes that many veterans have said they are grateful that it looks like Americans care about them, but many also resent being used as shields to prevent any criticism of the country or the military. That's exactly what Trump and his acolyte here in Madison, Walker, are doing.
They want to call out the mostly African-American players for kneeling — most of them respectfully — to make a point about white-on-black police shootings and other racial inequities. The politicians want to claim it's disrespectful to the country and the veterans.
Many of those politicians, regrettably, don't know the protocols nor the codes of proper respect for the flag themselves. And clearly they have no respect for the spirit of the First Amendment and its sanctioning of peaceful protest even, as the Supreme Court has ruled, including the right to burn the flag.
Perhaps it's time for the sports world to tone down all the militarism and our seeming need to deify everything about war.
How about turning back to the days when we used to simply play the national anthem while facing a modestly sized American flag fluttering in the breeze? And maybe to honor America we could trot out a Peace Corps worker or two.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.