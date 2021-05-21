Plain Talk: 'Cop on the beat again' at consumer bureau gutted by Trump

Mulvaney famously submitted a budget request for the agency for zero dollars and appointed a crew of like-minded political zealots to key positions in the agency's key divisions. In 2018, the Trump administration stripped the CFPB of its powers to enforce discrimination cases in lending, a move that enraged many Democrats and consumer finance advocates.

Now that the likes of Trump and Mick Mulvaney are gone, things are looking up.

The Biden administration is working to reassert the government's top consumer watchdog just as the U.S. economy is showing signs of a solid recovery.

The Biden administration has pinpointed the CFPB as a key weapon in his pledge to address racial disparities in access to loans, capital and credit. It's part of his promises to Black Americans and other people of color who disproportionally fall victim to unfair financial practices.

"There is going to be a cop on the beat again," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who helped create the agency. "The Trump team, they tried to make clear they were there to help big banks and big money lenders, not families. But the Biden administration is focused on using it to level the playing field."