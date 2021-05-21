Plain Talk: 'Cop on the beat again' at consumer bureau gutted by Trump

As I've written in this column several times over the past four years, one of Donald Trump's ideas on how to "make America great again" was to dismantle the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, the agency set up by the Obama administration to protect helpless consumers from financial predators.
As was so common during Trump's presidency, most anything that had to do with helping lower income folks was jettisoned while he continued to claim the absurdity that he was rebuilding the working class.
Just what a joke this all was is when he appointed the congressman who had been the most vocal opponent of the CFPB to take the place of Obama appointee Richard Cordray, who had won thousands of cases on behalf of bank account holders, credit card users and others who had been bilked by bogus bank fees, usurious interest rates or fraudulent investment schemes.
One of Mick Mulvaney's first actions was to scrap the rules that Cordray had negotiated with the notorious pay day loan industry. Mulvaney, a South Carolina right-winger, was just one of Trump's conflicted appointees. His Tea Party congressional campaigns had been heavily supported by the industry that specializes in saddling low-income borrowers with interest rates approaching 600%.
Mulvaney famously submitted a budget request for the agency for zero dollars and appointed a crew of like-minded political zealots to key positions in the agency's key divisions. In 2018, the Trump administration stripped the CFPB of its powers to enforce discrimination cases in lending, a move that enraged many Democrats and consumer finance advocates.
Now that the likes of Trump and Mick Mulvaney are gone, things are looking up.
The Biden administration is working to reassert the government's top consumer watchdog just as the U.S. economy is showing signs of a solid recovery.
The Biden administration has pinpointed the CFPB as a key weapon in his pledge to address racial disparities in access to loans, capital and credit. It's part of his promises to Black Americans and other people of color who disproportionally fall victim to unfair financial practices.
"There is going to be a cop on the beat again," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who helped create the agency. "The Trump team, they tried to make clear they were there to help big banks and big money lenders, not families. But the Biden administration is focused on using it to level the playing field."
Biden asked for the resignation of Mulvaney's successor at the CFPB and named as his acting director Dave Uejio, a veteran staffer who had served in various roles there since its creation in 2012.
According to those who keep tabs on the agency, Uejio has begun staffing up, recruiting lawyers who will help it "achieve the agency's mission priorities."
In a statement to NBC News, Uejio said that since he started the acting top job, he has "focused the CFPB on providing relief for consumers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and taking action on racial equity."
"We are taking a close look at previous policies that hampered the bureau's effectiveness, and simultaneously working nonstop through supervision and enforcement to ensure financial institutions are treating consumers fairly and playing by the rules," he said.
And that, if government is truly attempting to make America great again, is the way it should be.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
