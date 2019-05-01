Folks my age remember well the disruption that Russia and its old Soviet Union caused in our lives.
As a kid in New Glarus Elementary School in the early '50s, we'd practice scrambling under our classroom desks just in case we got a warning that the evil Russians were heading our way to drop an A-bomb.
When we got to high school, the commander of the American Legion would pay us silver dollars to climb "Legion Hill" north of town to watch the sky for Soviet planes that might be headed our way. We were given a big chart that showed what their planes would look like and a list of numbers we were to call in case we spotted one.
No one ever explained why our Cold War enemy would find New Glarus an inviting nuclear target, but all this brouhaha surely scared the heck out of us. What if we failed to recognize that nuclear bomb-laden Russian plane as it soared over Green County? We'd be responsible for the demise of the USA!
Our own U.S. Sen. Joe McCarthy made it even scarier, insisting the Russians had sneaked spies into virtually every corner of our government and, of course, the entertainment industry. They were making it easy to launch an attack on us because they knew our secrets, he claimed.
When we got older, a lot of us either volunteered or were drafted into the military since our "cold war" with the Soviets was getting warmer all the time. In college we fretted about the Berlin Crisis and then the Cuban Missile Crisis and worried we'd be sent to fight a war before graduating.
It seems that throughout our lives there wasn't anything the Soviets wouldn't do to make things difficult for the U.S. That changed somewhat when the Soviet Union imploded in 1991 as Russia's 15 satellite countries declared their independence. But, it didn't take long after Vladimir Putin came to power for relationships to return to "normal." Russia's government was still classified as an adversary and, under most circumstances, never to be trusted.
So why, under these circumstances, would an American candidate for president and his entourage so cavalierly even think of joining hands with a country hellbent on undermining our relationships with other countries and brazenly attacking our internet to interfere in our elections? On top of that, let's not forget how just two years earlier Russia, despite our warnings, invaded Ukraine and illegally annexed Crimea.
Yet, Trump's campaign accepted information from the Russians, knowing full well that it was stolen by their hackers, and Trump himself even encouraged them to steal more. In another time, making under-the-table deals with an American adversary would have been considered akin to aiding and abetting an enemy.
Even neoconservative commentator Alex Ward agrees that while there isn't evidence to charge Trump with collusion, there still is a major problem.
That's because Russia remains a major threat to American democracy. There's no question that Putin tried to influence the 2016 presidential election and was tampering with the voting system in 21 states as well. Plus, there's ample evidence that his country intends to do so again in 2020.
Former New York mayor and now Trump toadie Rudy Giuliani claimed last week that there's "nothing wrong" with accepting information from Russia, even if it was stolen.
Perhaps, technically, he's right.
But there's no denying that making deals with governments whose ultimate goal is to take down America, at the very least, is un-American.
There was a time when Republicans were leading the charge against anyone who dared suggest dealing with Russia or even called for greater cooperation between the two Cold War adversaries.
"Commie pinkos," was the derogatory cry.
Apparently, times have changed.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
