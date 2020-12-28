Plain Talk: Conspiracy theorists will try to make 2021 just as difficult as 2020

As we bid farewell to this awful year, it's becoming clear that 2021 isn't going to completely turn the page.

While we'll have a new secretary of education who actually knows about and believes in public schools, an EPA head who understands we've got to protect our environment and work to prevent more global warming, and a secretary of state who respects our allies and the need to nurture relationships with the rest of the world, you can bet that the Donald Trump cultists and Republican senators will do everything they can to disrupt new President Joe Biden's administration.

And it's also clear that we'll continue to be beset by the conspiracy theorists whose goals are to sow discord among the American public.

A story in the New York Times a couple of weeks ago gave a hint of what's ahead.

Now that the forces that attempted to overturn the presidential election with their false claims of fraud and illegal voting appear to have failed, many of the leaders of that movement are turning their sights elsewhere. What better place to start than casting doubt about the coronavirus vaccine?