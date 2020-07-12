Plain Talk: Conspiracies thrive in Trump era

Sometimes I wonder if the country's not going stark, raving mad.

Conspiracy theories are flooding the internet. Our president claims a 70-year-old protester purposely fell and suffered a concussion to make the police look bad. NASCAR is savaged for banning the Confederate flag. Meanwhile, we're pulling down statues of historic figures who dedicated their lives to fighting slavery and oppression. Reason seems to have gone the way of the unicorn.

Underscoring the madness, there was the story over the 4th of July about the hordes who descended on Gettysburg to protect the Civil War monuments and the American flag from desecration. Self-proclaimed militias, bikers, skinheads and far-right groups had issued a call to action. They had been convinced by some white supremacist prankster on the internet that "antifa protesters" were to assemble at the historic battlefield to burn U.S. flags.

So they came by the hundreds, armed with guns and rifles, to save Gettysburg and the flag and be sure to come "full battle-rattle, 100 percent prepared to defend yourself." Except, of course, it was yet another ploy to stir the pot of hatred that has come to grip the country.