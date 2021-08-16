Plain Talk: Congressional delegation goes from proud to pathetic

Democrat Dave Obey won Laird's seat and before long was chairing the all-important House Appropriations Committee. Gaylord Nelson and Bill Proxmire became two of the Senate's most celebrated members. Milwaukee Rep. Henry Reuss became a founder of the Peace Corps, while another congressman, Clem Zablocki, rose to chair of the Foreign Relations Committee. Democrat Bob Kastenmeier played a key role in rewriting the nation's copyright laws and became one of Congress' greatest civil libertarians. Janesville's Paul Ryan became speaker of the House and a vice presidential candidate.

It's been a long list of which Wisconsin has always been proud.

So it was embarrassing earlier this month when Grothman — home for an outdoor town hall meeting in Fond du Lac County where he announced he's opposed to businesses mandating the coronavirus vaccine — refused to answer a reporter's simple question: Have you gotten the vaccine yourself?

"I don't want to be seen as taking sides," the brave Wisconsin member of Congress replied to chortles all around.

I remember Grothman best when as a state senator he declared that the city of Madison didn't know how to plow snow. He proposed that the state take over that duty on the Capitol Square instead.