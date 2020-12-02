Plain Talk: Congress must save the restaurant industry

Another locally-owned restaurant announced last week that it is giving up the ghost.
Angelo's in Monona, owned the past three years by a longtime friend, Travis McGuigan, posted on Facebook that the restaurant's last day will be Dec. 19, the Saturday before Christmas. The coronavirus did the 30-year-old business in, as it continues to do to so many others.
It wasn't just the limited capacity, McGuigan said, but the understandable reluctance of customers, especially older ones who were staples at the restaurant, to brave dining out while COVID-19 infections continue to soar.
Angelo's was founded in 1990 by Angelo Fraboni, of Fraboni's deli fame — replacing the Colonial Inn supper club that he had operated in the same historic building on Monona Drive for nearly 20 years before selling it, then buying it back a couple of years later. It quickly became one of Monona's favorite gathering spots.
Travis had been a bartender there for several years, along with Rick Hubanks, who now owns and manages the other Angelo's in McFarland. Both did well, until the pandemic struck. Rick and his family are weathering the storm in McFarland with reduced indoor dining and a steady takeout business.
But, Angelo's in Monona is joining a host of other well-known eating spots that have seen revenues plummet while the bills continue to pile up. You've seen the stories — Rockhound Brewery on Park Street, Manna Cafe on the north side, Graft on the Square, Charlie's in Oregon, Vin Santo in Middleton. Several others have decided to just close for the winter.
Some establishments were able to survive with creative outdoor business models, but winter is making that impossible. Not only have these small, locally-owned business owners watched their dreams disappear, but thousands of workers have watched their paychecks disappear, too.
It's a full-blown crisis. The Wisconsin Restaurant Association predicts that as many as a third of locally owned establishments may be forced out of business by the time we get through the winter.
Many of these local businesses represent the very fabric of their neighborhoods — not only gathering places for friends and families, but cheerleaders and fundraisers for good causes. The iconic Harmony Bar on Atwood Avenue is one example, through the years sponsoring benefits and supporting events in its east side neighborhood.
Marcus Johnson, a bartender at the Harmony, explained just how tough this has been for a local business like his.
"Being extremely real and transparent, the Harmony is losing its ability to keep the doors open," he wrote as he launched an online go fund me campaign to save the bar and restaurant for at least a few weeks. "Just to keep the grill/dishwasher/freezers/ovens going and lights on MG&E needs about $2,000 every month. The insurance is about $2,000 every month. Payroll for the few remaining employees is about $3,500 every month! We are barely making $800 a week with our reduced hours. And that is all now! With snow, freezing temperatures, and spikes in Covid the struggle to make ends meet will surely thicken."
Customers and others responded with donations totaling about $30,000, a much needed boost to keep the establishment viable for at least a few weeks as winter closes in.
But, fundraisers aren't the solution. Government needs to step in and provide help — real help. Local and state governments don't have the resources to provide meaningful assistance to save these businesses from extinction. So, instead they rely on cosmetic solutions like allowing indoor dining at 25 or 50% capacity while even those restrictions risk the spread of the coronavirus.
It's a downright pity that the Congress hasn't stepped in, the Senate choosing to go home rather than pass a meaningful relief bill for restaurants and other small businesses.
The House already has passed a bill — the RESTAURANTS Act — that would provide up to $120 billion in grants to independent restaurants, small restaurant chains (with fewer than 20 locations) and catering firms. The aid would cover the difference between last year’s revenues and this year’s revenues, and could be used to cover most expenses, including payroll.
That would allow many of the businesses, especially those caught in high infection areas, to close and still pay employees while waiting the next few months for the promising vaccines to end this nightmare.
Congress never seems to have trouble finding money to bail out banks, save the auto industry or reduce taxes on the wealthy.
The restaurant industry employs more than most of these big businesses and contributes mightily to the national economy, not to mention helping low-income Americans earn a living. It needs to be saved.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
