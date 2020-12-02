Plain Talk: Congress must save the restaurant industry

Some establishments were able to survive with creative outdoor business models, but winter is making that impossible. Not only have these small, locally-owned business owners watched their dreams disappear, but thousands of workers have watched their paychecks disappear, too.

It's a full-blown crisis. The Wisconsin Restaurant Association predicts that as many as a third of locally owned establishments may be forced out of business by the time we get through the winter.

Many of these local businesses represent the very fabric of their neighborhoods — not only gathering places for friends and families, but cheerleaders and fundraisers for good causes. The iconic Harmony Bar on Atwood Avenue is one example, through the years sponsoring benefits and supporting events in its east side neighborhood.

Marcus Johnson, a bartender at the Harmony, explained just how tough this has been for a local business like his.