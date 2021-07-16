Plain Talk: Colby? They picked the wrong cheese

Well, Rep. Rozar and Sen. Bernier, not so fast.

As fellow Green Countian and New Glarus native Todd Klassy wrote on the Facebook group page called "You Know You're from New Glarus if ... ":

"Here's some malarkey for you ... the state assembly is seriously considering legislation that would make Colby cheese the state cheese because 'Colby cheese put Wisconsin on the map.'

"Sorry, but the first commercial cheese factory in the state was between New Glarus and Monticello and the first cooperative on the Streiff farm. They both made Emmental (Swiss) cheese. Their birth and proliferation of dairy farming in Green County, once considered the cheese capital of the world, gave rise to America's Dairyland.

"If anything, Swiss cheese put Wisconsin on the map. Just because Colby invented a cheese if named after itself doesn't mean it is an exemplary example of Wisconsin cheese.

"It's not even on the top 10 list of cheeses sold in Wisconsin," he noted and added, "New Glarus and Monticello citizens unite!!"

Klassy, a student of Green County history, makes a good point. Nothing has defined cheese in Wisconsin like the iconic cheese blocks with holes in them that then paved the way for cheese making throughout the state.