Plain Talk: Clearing off the desk before Election Day

Ah, the day before the election, and the end of all those political ads and gnashing of teeth. Time to clean off the desk for what hopefully will be better days ahead.

Here's a note from a reader who wonders if Wisconsin's coronavirus spike has been caused by all those maskless and up close and personal Trump rallies in just about every corner of the state these past couple of weeks.

There's no way to prove or disprove that of course, but the rallies undoubtedly didn't help an already dangerous situation. Isn't that what health officials kept warning us about at every turn?

Speaking of COVID-19, I can't imagine the pain and financial suffering that the owners and employees of our restaurants, bars and other event venues are experiencing — lifetimes of work and investment being destroyed with no light at the end of the tunnel. The plight of many in the Madison area was detailed in a recent story by Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians.