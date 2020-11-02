Plain Talk: Clearing off the desk before Election Day

Ah, the day before the election, and the end of all those political ads and gnashing of teeth. Time to clean off the desk for what hopefully will be better days ahead.
Here's a note from a reader who wonders if Wisconsin's coronavirus spike has been caused by all those maskless and up close and personal Trump rallies in just about every corner of the state these past couple of weeks.
There's no way to prove or disprove that of course, but the rallies undoubtedly didn't help an already dangerous situation. Isn't that what health officials kept warning us about at every turn?
Speaking of COVID-19, I can't imagine the pain and financial suffering that the owners and employees of our restaurants, bars and other event venues are experiencing — lifetimes of work and investment being destroyed with no light at the end of the tunnel. The plight of many in the Madison area was detailed in a recent story by Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians.
I saved a column by Elisabeth Rosenthal, a New York Times opinion writer, who late last month advocated that the government should pay restaurants, bars and others to close. That would help slow the virus while they could still pay employees to help them survive at the same time, she argued.
"That may sound radical, but it makes scientific sense and even has a political precedent. We pay farmers not to cultivate some fields (in theory, at least, to protect the environment), so why not pay bars that cannot operate safely to shut down (to protect public health)?" she asked.
She pointed out that the dining and drinking establishments are different from other small businesses in that they have to rely on big crowds in an enclosed environment for extended periods of time, unlike clothing stores, groceries and other retail businesses.
Fat chance on that happening, though. Congress can't even come to grips with an aid package to help anyone, much less the dining industry. Thanks, Mitch McConnell.
Meanwhile, the news last week that the outdoor recreation industry in Wisconsin has been growing by leaps and bounds validates an argument made by longtime Wisconsin wildlife advocate Patricia Randolph that Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources needs to give outdoor enthusiasts, not just hunters, more say in its decisions.
It's always rankled Randolph and others that the so-called Conservation Congress, which has major sway with the DNR, is elected by hunting interests, ignoring the desires of everyone from hikers to birdwatchers.
According to a recent study, the outdoor recreation and manufacturing economy grew by 12% from 2012 to 2017, outpacing the state's overall economic growth of 7%. Its contribution to the state's economy is nearly $8 billion. And now, during the pandemic, bikers, campers, hikers, golfers and others are crowding the outdoors.
Another clipping I saved on a completely different matter concerns the Obama era and Elizabeth Warren-inspired Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. It was established to help consumers who fall victim to unscrupulous lenders and unconscionable banking practices, for the first time giving them a voice against economic predators.
The headline said it all: "Industry wins as U.S. drops plan to limit payday loans."
Enacted as part of the Dodd-Frank regulations to help prevent another economic meltdown like the one in 2008, one of its many financial reform measures was to regulate the predatory lending by the payday industry that winds up charging as much 700% interest from financially-strapped customers.
The regulations were all set to take effect, but then Donald Trump was elected and put payday industry-friendly appointees in charge. In less than two years, the new rules were rescinded and the working poor in the country now are back in the predators' claws.
With any luck, tomorrow's results will level the playing field once again.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!