Plain Talk: Cleaning off my desk before Christmas

Cleaning off the desk a few days before before Christmas.

After I saw the plans for the $77 million in Camp Randall improvements scheduled for the near future, I was curious whether any decision had been made to put railings in the stadium to help folks get to their seats.

If you remember, the UW athletic department declined to put railings in the aisles last year, but did agree to "try" them between Sections B and C in the lower deck, and BB and CC in the upper, to determine if they'd impede sight lines or disrupt movement through the aisles.

So I emailed associated athletic director Jason King and asked if there had been a decision now that they've had a full season's experience with the rails.

King replied:

"Now that the season is over the Madison fire marshal and the state of Wisconsin have the information they need to review the functional testing that took place in the stadium this season. Once they have completed their review we will be able to have a better understanding of where we go from there. They have not given a timeline for their review."

So, there's the update. In other words, don't hold your breath.