Plain Talk: Cleaning off my desk before Christmas

Cleaning off the desk a few days before before Christmas.
After I saw the plans for the $77 million in Camp Randall improvements scheduled for the near future, I was curious whether any decision had been made to put railings in the stadium to help folks get to their seats.
If you remember, the UW athletic department declined to put railings in the aisles last year, but did agree to "try" them between Sections B and C in the lower deck, and BB and CC in the upper, to determine if they'd impede sight lines or disrupt movement through the aisles.
So I emailed associated athletic director Jason King and asked if there had been a decision now that they've had a full season's experience with the rails.
King replied:
"Now that the season is over the Madison fire marshal and the state of Wisconsin have the information they need to review the functional testing that took place in the stadium this season. Once they have completed their review we will be able to have a better understanding of where we go from there. They have not given a timeline for their review."
So, there's the update. In other words, don't hold your breath.
Here's a clipping I saved from one of my favorite columnists, Rex Huppke of the Chicago Tribune. Donald Trump isn't the only ingrate to attack 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg. The "ever-outraged right-wing talk radio host" Rush Limbaugh is another, writes Huppke, and he's outraged about it.
Both Trump and his buddy Limbaugh are apoplectic that Time Magazine chose Thunberg for its person of the year. Huppke notes that Limbaugh made a big deal about Thunberg' Asperger's syndrome, claiming that she's "not well" as if that should somehow discount her pleas that world countries address climate change before it's too late.
"To suggest that a person with autism is 'not well' is demeaning and dehumanizing to anyone on the autistic spectrum," wrote Huppke. "It is both factually incorrect and a fundamentally awful thing to say."
And what really got his cork is Limbaugh's implying that Democrats go out of their way to find people with disabilities and use them as political pawns to embarrass and silence Republicans.
"To belittle people with disabilities by suggesting that they would let themselves be used as political pawns is villainous," the columnist responded.
I'd almost forgotten about him, but Rush is obviously still out there in his own world or, as Huppke puts it, "It's a world of white, male dominance, a world where people like him don't have to think about the words they use or whether something they say might offend someone."
Then there's the clipping from the Pew Charitable Trusts' magazine, Stateline, about the — would you believe? — the Uber and Lyft of dog walking.
I didn't know this, but there are web-based pet care services out there — one is named Rover and another Wag — that are disrupting the dog walking business.
"Rover and Wag contract with freelance dog walkers, pet sitters and in-home pet care workers," the story reports. "Those workers are linked up via the companies' apps and sent to clients' houses on demand. Very often, the workers keep pets in their own homes, sometimes during the day, sometimes overnight."
But, as you might guess, this business model isn't subjected to the regulations in most states that cover kennels and pet care professionals.
"As a result, millions of pets are being walked, boarded and cared for by people with no formal training or licensing, whom consumers often don't know personally and whose homes haven't been inspected," the story continues.
Not at all unlike all those Uber and Lyft drivers who don't have to jump through the hoops like traditional taxi drivers do.
So, there you have it. Another step on the long road to a brave, new world.
Thankfully, this is Christmas week. Let's forget about all that besets us and just enjoy a good, old fashioned holiday. It may be the only thing left.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
