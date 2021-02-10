Plain Talk: Civics education prepares young adults to safeguard democracy

Noted historian Michael Beschloss tweeted a few days after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol: "Another lesson of this past week may be that it has not been such a great idea for civics and history classes to be reduced or eliminated in so many of our schools."
No kidding.
It certainly doesn't fully explain why so many Americans went berserk and devolved into a deadly mob when Donald Trump lost the presidential election, or the fact that so many more profess to be OK with what happened — but it could well be a factor.
So many U.S. citizens haven't the basic knowledge of how our government works, nor do they have an understanding of its history and why it's up to us, the American people, to preserve the democracy that the true patriots who fought the war for independence gave us.
Even one of our new U.S. senators, the former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, can't identify the three branches of American government. Until someone corrected him, the Alabama Republican thought the branches were the president, House and Senate. So, it wasn't surprising when he thought it was just fine to ignore the Constitution and overthrow a presidential election.
Thomas Jefferson was the original advocate for a broad education with a healthy dose of civics lessons. He believed that education and civics go hand in hand if we're going to have a successful republic, and that young Americans need to understand the role they will need to play as adults to safeguard democracy from tyranny.
In a report he made at a ceremony over the siting of his University of Virginia in 1818, the then former president proclaimed that students should learn reading, writing, arithmetic, geography, history, the principles of government and perhaps more importantly, "a sound spirit of legislation, which shall leave us free to do whatever does not violate the equal rights of others."
Of course, the world has changed dramatically since Jefferson made those remarks. The Russians launched Sputnik in the 1950s, the Cold War's space race began, technology required new skills and eventually our education system began emphasizing so-called STEM subjects — science, technology, engineering and math — preparing young people for new workplaces and opportunities.
Something had to give and, unfortunately, that often meant civics and history. Until the 1960s, it was common for American high school students to have three separate courses in civics and government. When the No Child Left Behind act was launched in the early 2000s, most states dropped civics to just one semester. A handful dropped the classes all together.
Although the requirements differ from district to district, Wisconsin mandates at least one semester and then, to graduate, students have to correctly answer 60 questions out of 100 on a state civics test. There's argument whether a one-time test that students can memorize is a sufficient substitute for actual classes that feature experience-based learning opportunities, debates and discussions of current events.
Just last month, the National Education Association reiterated that one of the primary reasons the founders envisioned a vast public education system was to prepare young people to be active participants in our system of self government.
"The responsibilities of each citizen were assumed to go far beyond casting a vote; protecting the common good would require developing students' critical thinking and debate skills, along with strong civic virtues," it reported. "Blind devotion to the state or its leaders would never be enough. Rather, being American was something to be learned and carried out."
Like Michael Beschloss, I believe that a lack of understanding how our governments work, the meaning of the Constitution and its protections for the citizenry and the sanctity of an American election is what leads to the anarchy we saw in Washington a little more than a month ago.
We may be turning out smarter tech savvy graduates, more knowledgeable scientists and engineers, but have we sacrificed what is required of an American in keeping the flame of democracy burning?
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
