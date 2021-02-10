Plain Talk: Civics education prepares young adults to safeguard democracy

Although the requirements differ from district to district, Wisconsin mandates at least one semester and then, to graduate, students have to correctly answer 60 questions out of 100 on a state civics test. There's argument whether a one-time test that students can memorize is a sufficient substitute for actual classes that feature experience-based learning opportunities, debates and discussions of current events.

Just last month, the National Education Association reiterated that one of the primary reasons the founders envisioned a vast public education system was to prepare young people to be active participants in our system of self government.

"The responsibilities of each citizen were assumed to go far beyond casting a vote; protecting the common good would require developing students' critical thinking and debate skills, along with strong civic virtues," it reported. "Blind devotion to the state or its leaders would never be enough. Rather, being American was something to be learned and carried out."

Like Michael Beschloss, I believe that a lack of understanding how our governments work, the meaning of the Constitution and its protections for the citizenry and the sanctity of an American election is what leads to the anarchy we saw in Washington a little more than a month ago.

We may be turning out smarter tech savvy graduates, more knowledgeable scientists and engineers, but have we sacrificed what is required of an American in keeping the flame of democracy burning?

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel. Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.