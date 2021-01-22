Plain Talk: Citizen soldiers safeguard transition of power

The public affairs officer gathered comments from some of the activated Guard members. One of them stood out. It was from 1st Lt. Rodrick Watson, whose civilian job is associate principal at Shawano Middle School in Shawano. This year he has been called up for COVID-19 response and as a poll worker. He said this about being called to Washington:

“You can only have a democracy if you choose to keep it, so you have to have an informed citizenry and peaceful transfer of power, and you have to respect people’s rights along the way. So the National Guard represents all those things, and the peaceful transfer of power is not something that is easy or automatic or that most countries even get right. But we have to. So that peaceful transfer of power, we’ve been able to do that for 59 inaugurations, and we intend to do it again this time.”

And it all came off without a hitch.

While the sacrifices are many, members of the Guard know this is what they signed up for — being ready not only to augment the full-time forces, but to respond to state and national emergencies when the need arises.

But, sometimes there's an upside to these call-ups. Take the Washington activation this week. How else would you be able to attend an actual inauguration of a U.S. president — up close and personal?

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel. Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.