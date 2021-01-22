Plain Talk: Citizen soldiers safeguard transition of power

As I was watching Wednesday's inauguration of President Joe Biden and seeing all those members of the National Guard — 25,000 in all — keeping watch at the U.S. Capitol, I couldn't help but think back to the 1960s when I was a young unit commander in the Wisconsin Army Guard during another time of American turmoil.
In early 1965, I had just come off two years of active duty in the field artillery and was obligated to serve an additional two years of active reserve duty. A first lieutenant then, I was able to get a slot as the commander of a public affairs detachment at the Army Guard's Madison headquarters. Little did I expect that I would be spending many days on "call up" during the height of anti-Vietnam War demonstrations and extended racial unrest during the next several years.
As part-time "citizen soldiers," we were required us to devote roughly 40 days a year to active duty training, typically a weekend a month at the local armory and 15 days of summer training at an active military base. Since nearly all of us had civilian jobs, calls to extra days of active duty could be a hardship for many, especially for owners of small businesses. Employees getting called to extra duty left the owners scrambling to find help in their absence.
For most of us back then, the call-ups usually only lasted a few days. So I can't imagine the sacrifices being made by today's Guard members whose units in this modern era our often deployed for several months overseas in Iraq and elsewhere. And then there's been these past 12 months.
Both the Wisconsin Army and Air National Guard have been called to duty to support everything from testing for COVID-19, to reacting to civil unrest in Kenosha, Madison and Milwaukee, to serving as poll workers at the pandemic-impacted elections. And now the problems in Washington, D.C.
Maj. Joe Trovato, the Wisconsin Guard's public affairs officer, sent a press release the day of the inauguration, noting that 550 Wisconsin citizen soldiers are among the troops at the U.S. Capitol this week. And that doesn't include the hundreds of others who have been guarding the Wisconsin Capitol as well.
He noted that troops began mobilizing Jan. 15. They boarded KC-135 refueling tankers from the Air National Guard’s Milwaukee-based 128th Air Refueling Wing on several flights early Jan. 16. Additional troops departed the state from Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center in Camp Douglas over the remainder of the weekend before arriving in Washington ahead of the inauguration.
Army Guard units from the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team — the successor to Wisconsin's old 32nd Infantry Division that distinguished itself in World Wars I and II — joined airmen from the Air Guard’s 128th and the 115th Fighter Wing in helping secure the Capitol.
Trovato noted that the last time Wisconsin troops served in the nation's capital aside from ceremonial purposes dates all the way back to the 1800s and the Civil War.
The public affairs officer gathered comments from some of the activated Guard members. One of them stood out. It was from 1st Lt. Rodrick Watson, whose civilian job is associate principal at Shawano Middle School in Shawano. This year he has been called up for COVID-19 response and as a poll worker. He said this about being called to Washington:
“You can only have a democracy if you choose to keep it, so you have to have an informed citizenry and peaceful transfer of power, and you have to respect people’s rights along the way. So the National Guard represents all those things, and the peaceful transfer of power is not something that is easy or automatic or that most countries even get right. But we have to. So that peaceful transfer of power, we’ve been able to do that for 59 inaugurations, and we intend to do it again this time.”
And it all came off without a hitch.
While the sacrifices are many, members of the Guard know this is what they signed up for — being ready not only to augment the full-time forces, but to respond to state and national emergencies when the need arises.
But, sometimes there's an upside to these call-ups. Take the Washington activation this week. How else would you be able to attend an actual inauguration of a U.S. president — up close and personal?
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.