Plain Talk: Christmas cards bring us traditions of togetherness

I know there are some, the perennially offended among them, who believe that the American tradition of sending Christmas cards to friends and relatives is nothing more than a scheme perpetrated by greedy greeting card companies out to make a buck off a sacred holiday.
Sorry, I don't buy that. Sure, the Hallmarks of the world do a good business at Christmas time, but for that matter, so do eggnog producers, whiskey distillers, pine tree growers and the thousands of others who fill the needs of people's traditions during the holidays.
I happen to love the exchange of cards during the holidays. It's a royal pain in the butt to prepare and send them, but if nothing else, they keep you in touch with friends and distant relatives you haven't heard from since this time last year.
What else will get you to pause long enough to wish an old friend, a high school buddy or an old Army pal best wishes, and then find out in return that they're doing just fine?
Not only do those cards send best wishes, but many tell the stories of their families, the progress of their kids, the graduations, the marriages and, yes, the sometimes bad news of a death in the family or the illness of a relative.
Perhaps it was the pandemic, but the cards Sandy and I got this year were more detailed than usual. Many took time to insert a short letter, many more were homemade cards complete with family pictures and, of course, almost all of them prayed that 2021 would be a much better year than the awful one we're finally bidding adieu.
The exchange of cards not only helps us to reflect on our connections, but gives us the opportunity to wish each other well. That's something that's sorely needed these days, not just at Christmas time.
Speaking of traditions, Madisonians Mike and Nancy Anthony's card included a little note from Nancy titled, "My family's Christmas Eve tradition":
"Back in the day when I was 2 years old and my siblings were 3, 5 and 7, our dear mother gave us each a bell at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and told us to go 'ring in Christmas.'
"So, we ran to the front porch and at the top our lungs we'd yell to the neighbors, 'Merry Christmas everyone!' and we'd ring our little bells over and over.
"As years passed and we lived in different states, we continued to ring the bells under the stars at 5 p.m. and we felt so connected. This would be a good year for you to start your own new tradition at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve for a warm feeling of togetherness."
I guess it's a little too late to do that this year, since Christmas Eve was last night. But, perhaps it's a thought you might remember next year when you're preparing and sending your Christmas cards.
Merry Christmas, everyone.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
