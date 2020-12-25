Plain Talk: Christmas cards bring us traditions of togetherness

I know there are some, the perennially offended among them, who believe that the American tradition of sending Christmas cards to friends and relatives is nothing more than a scheme perpetrated by greedy greeting card companies out to make a buck off a sacred holiday.

Sorry, I don't buy that. Sure, the Hallmarks of the world do a good business at Christmas time, but for that matter, so do eggnog producers, whiskey distillers, pine tree growers and the thousands of others who fill the needs of people's traditions during the holidays.

I happen to love the exchange of cards during the holidays. It's a royal pain in the butt to prepare and send them, but if nothing else, they keep you in touch with friends and distant relatives you haven't heard from since this time last year.

What else will get you to pause long enough to wish an old friend, a high school buddy or an old Army pal best wishes, and then find out in return that they're doing just fine?

Not only do those cards send best wishes, but many tell the stories of their families, the progress of their kids, the graduations, the marriages and, yes, the sometimes bad news of a death in the family or the illness of a relative.