Plain Talk: Check your facts before you peddle actual 'fake news'

Note to Rush Limbaugh fans: President Barack Obama did not bestow the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby or Anthony Weiner.

Just Google the Presidential Medal of Freedom, get the official list, and see for yourselves that that isn't true.

But, in this day and age of actual fake "news," an astounding number of fans of the right-wing, bigoted radio shock jock believe that to be the case. They've seen a Facebook post that makes that claim and, instead of checking it out, they take it as the absolute truth and pass it on among themselves and other gullible souls. Plus, of course, giving medals of freedom to sex predators is only something America's first black president would do.

My email inbox and my phone answering machine have been deluged with that claim since I wrote a couple of weeks ago how undeserving Limbaugh is of receiving the medal, which has historically gone to some of the country's most deserving people. I added, and stand by it, that Donald Trump has denigrated the meaning of the medal and to do it, in all places, during the State of the Union speech on the floor of the House of Representatives is unconscionable.