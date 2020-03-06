Plain Talk: Check your facts before you peddle actual 'fake news'

Note to Rush Limbaugh fans: President Barack Obama did not bestow the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby or Anthony Weiner.
Just Google the Presidential Medal of Freedom, get the official list, and see for yourselves that that isn't true.
But, in this day and age of actual fake "news," an astounding number of fans of the right-wing, bigoted radio shock jock believe that to be the case. They've seen a Facebook post that makes that claim and, instead of checking it out, they take it as the absolute truth and pass it on among themselves and other gullible souls. Plus, of course, giving medals of freedom to sex predators is only something America's first black president would do.
My email inbox and my phone answering machine have been deluged with that claim since I wrote a couple of weeks ago how undeserving Limbaugh is of receiving the medal, which has historically gone to some of the country's most deserving people. I added, and stand by it, that Donald Trump has denigrated the meaning of the medal and to do it, in all places, during the State of the Union speech on the floor of the House of Representatives is unconscionable.
This was too much for the Limbaugh acolytes who continue to pound me with obscenities — questioning everything from my intelligence to my heritage, not to mention my patriotism.
I don't mind. I'm a big boy who has watched the quality of public discourse deteriorate in recent years. And, besides, I'm happy they're reading the column.
But, when they start mouthing outright lies to justify their prejudices it becomes a bit too much.
Several have demanded an answer to why, while I'm questioning Trump's choice of Limbaugh I have never written one word about Obama's honoring of sex predators like Weinstein.
"I don't recall a puke article when Barack gave Harvey Weinstein a presidential medal of freedom," one woman wrote. "CUZ YOU DUMMY LIBERAL THAT'S A LOT WORSE. God you ALL SUCK. THERE'S NOT A STINKIN' LIBERAL THAT CAN GIVE THE WHOLE TRUTH. LIAR!! FAKE NEWS BUDDY."
I emailed back that the reason I haven't said anything about Obama honoring Weinstein is because it's a lie. I suggested that she go online and check the official sites and not rely on some unsubstantiated post on Facebook. Several days later, she answered back, "I stand behind what I said."
Wow.
The fact-checking service Politifact noted that one of the Facebook posts making such claims includes Photoshopped pictures of Obama draping the medal over the heads of Weinstein, Cosby and Weiner. While the three photos are bogus, the service noted, one is real. It shows Obama awarding the medal to former President Bill Clinton in 2013. Clinton, too, is a sexual predator, the post contends.
For the record, the now-disgraced Bill Cosby did get the Presidential Medal of Freedom. President George W. Bush, one of Limbaugh's favorites, gave it to him in 2002.
But, that doesn't fit the narrative when you want to blame everything on an African-American president.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
