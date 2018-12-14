Citizens' Climate Lobby, which has been campaigning for years for the U.S. to enact a carbon tax to combat climate change, is finally celebrating a win.
After years of lobbying members of both parties in Congress and enlisting everyone from former Democratic Vice President Al Gore to former Republican Secretary of State George Schultz, a bill has been introduced in Congress that is modeled after the CCL's plan to drive down carbon emissions, which have been identified as the major culprit of global warming, without increasing taxes.
Democratic Reps. Ted Deutch and Charlie Crist of Florida and John Delaney of Maryland joined with Republicans Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Francis Rooney of Florida to sign on to a bipartisan bill, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2018. That's the step on the road to becoming law.
The citizens' lobby has more than 400 chapters nationwide, including an active one right here in Madison. The chapters not only send letters to local newspapers and congressional representatives, but dispatch members to Washington each year to visit their local members of Congress and urge their support.
The proposed legislation would enact a fee on all oil, gas and coal used in the United States based on the greenhouse gas emissions they produce. The effect would be to make clean energy cheaper and more attractive while upping the cost of fossil-fueled energy. The plan would drive down emissions and slow climate change, which scientists warn is rapidly becoming dangerous to human health and the nation's future economy.
The fee would start at $15 per ton of CO2 the first year the bill becomes law and be increased by $10 per ton each year to give business time to adjust. Foreign manufacturers would pay the fee based on the amount of their imports.
Proceeds from the fee, though, would not be funneled into more government programs. Rather, they would be redistributed directly to taxpayers as a monthly rebate.
The bill's sponsors see this as a way to put more money into the hands of American households, which would particularly help low- and middle-income workers.
Although it never reached either of the floors of Congress until now, the plan has attracted bipartisan support primarily because it promises to reduce carbon emissions at no cost to individual taxpayers. Schultz and another former Republican secretary of state, James Baker, for example, have co-authored several op-eds in support, as has a former treasury secretary under George W. Bush, Henry Paulson.
Many environmental organizations and Democratic politicians have also been pushing the plan.
With the Trump administration thwarting virtually every attempt to deal with the awful consequences that climate change could cause, chances of passing the bill are slim. But it can now be poised to to eventually become law once Donald Trump is out of the way.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
