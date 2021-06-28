Plain Talk: By targeting Catholic politicians, bishops continue tradition of hypocrisy

Many of my Catholic friends thought that the days of controversial Madison Diocese Bishop Robert Morlino were behind them.

Morlino, who passed away in November of 2018, was a polarizing figure in a diocese that had a history of moderate leadership through the years. Conservative Catholics loved him; liberals, especially in Dane County, were aghast. He wore his conservative politics on his sleeve, required priests to deliver pointed homilies at election time and reduced the participation of women in distributing communion during Mass.

It became so intense that at one point a petition was started to ask the pope to remove him from his post.

As it turns out, Morlino, while considered by some a misfit for Madison, was far from an outlier. He was part of the emerging conservative movement in the leadership of the American church. Just how strong it has become was on stage last week when over 73% of the bishops at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops voted to start a process to deny the likes of politicians like President Joe Biden from taking communion.