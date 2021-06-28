Plain Talk: By targeting Catholic politicians, bishops continue tradition of hypocrisy

Many of my Catholic friends thought that the days of controversial Madison Diocese Bishop Robert Morlino were behind them.
Morlino, who passed away in November of 2018, was a polarizing figure in a diocese that had a history of moderate leadership through the years. Conservative Catholics loved him; liberals, especially in Dane County, were aghast. He wore his conservative politics on his sleeve, required priests to deliver pointed homilies at election time and reduced the participation of women in distributing communion during Mass.
It became so intense that at one point a petition was started to ask the pope to remove him from his post.
As it turns out, Morlino, while considered by some a misfit for Madison, was far from an outlier. He was part of the emerging conservative movement in the leadership of the American church. Just how strong it has become was on stage last week when over 73% of the bishops at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops voted to start a process to deny the likes of politicians like President Joe Biden from taking communion.
The issue, the only one apparently that counts, is abortion. And any Catholic who condones it isn't worthy of taking the Eucharist. Joe Biden, while personally against abortion, has refused to impose his beliefs on those who aren't Catholic, which is the case with many other Catholic politicians, all of them Democrats. According to the American bishops, they aren't worthy enough to take communion.
Bishop Morlino's successor, Donald Hying, is among them. He was one of several who spoke up during the bishops' conference to urge the drafting of a “teaching document” about the role of the Eucharist and how the church should deal with Catholic politicians who support abortion rights, including Biden.
Hying signaled his stance before last fall's presidential election when he wrote a letter to diocese parishioners insisting that while he wasn't going to tell anyone how to vote, he personally would never vote for any candidate who condoned abortion. That's the one and only issue, he maintained, that should count. Although he wasn't endorsing, the message was clear. Anti-abortion Donald Trump was clearly more favorable to fellow longtime Catholic Joe Biden.
I personally feel that former congressman and U.S. diplomat Tom Perriello said it best in a New York Times column last week:
"When the bishops met, they could have voiced their support for today’s economic and racial justice movements. They could have backed congressional efforts to guarantee dignity for children, parents, the aging and the workers who care for them.
"Instead, these men who benefit from a lifetime guarantee of housing, health care and income voted to back a measure that could be an early step toward limiting communion for President Biden — a man of compassion, empathy and lived but quiet faith."
He pointed out that this is not the first time the bishops have challenged a practicing Catholic who supports abortion rights. Former Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts was targeted by conservative bishops, some of whom even criticized Boston's archbishop for conducting Sen. Ted Kennedy’s funeral Mass.
That reminded me of former Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Dave Obey's run-in with then La Crosse Diocese Bishop Raymond Burke, who later was assigned to St. Louis and then the Vatican under former Pope Benedict. Benedict's successor, the current Pope Francis, relegated him to an obscure post after Burke challenged him as well.
Burke advised Obey, a lifelong Catholic and a 42-year veteran of Congress, that unless he changed his positions on abortion and stem cell research he would no longer be able to partake of the Eucharist. Just a little bit of subtle pressure — either put your religion ahead of your country or get out. Obey didn't budge.
For old-timers like me, it brings back memories of the 1960 presidential election when many Americans opposed John F. Kennedy because he was Catholic. They insisted that the pope would be telling Kennedy what to do as president. Kennedy made his belief of the separation of church and state clear.
"I am not the Catholic candidate for president. I am the Democratic Party's candidate for president, who happens also to be a Catholic,” he told a campaign audience in Houston. “I do not speak for my church on public matters, and the church does not speak for me."
Now the American bishops, including Hying, are making it clear that they believe the church should indeed pressure Catholic elected officials to adhere to their often hypocritical doctrine or face the consequences.
I asked one of my Catholic friends how he feels about the action by the American bishops.
"Do what most Catholics do these days, just ignore them," he replied.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
