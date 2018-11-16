Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TONIGHT... .SNOW WILL OVERSPREAD ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS EVENING AND EXIT SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN BY LATE SATURDAY MORNING. AN AREA OF HEAVIER SNOW IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP OVER FAR SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, BUT THERE IS STILL UNCERTAINTY IN THE LOCATION OF THIS BAND. A LOCALIZED AREA IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN COULD SEE SNOWFALL TOTALS IN THE 3 TO 5 INCH RANGE BY THE END OF THE EVENT. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OVERNIGHT. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES EXPECTED WITH HIGHER AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES POSSIBLE IN A LOCALIZED AREA. WIND WILL BE FAIRLY LIGHT DURING THIS EVENT AND THEN INCREASE OUT OF THE NORTH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * WHEN...SNOW WILL SPREAD INTO SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS EVENING AND EXIT TO THE EAST SATURDAY MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&