During his incredibly active life, the late "Ab" Mikva — congressman, U.S. Court of Appeals judge and counsel to presidents — smashed every stereotype that many harbor about Illinois politicians.
Not only did he as a young man take on the party bosses in Chicago, he often beat them. And what was even better, he was honest to the core.
The Cap Times' longtime lawyer Brady Williamson years ago told me stories about Mikva — his humility, his honesty and his insistence that government had to work for the people and not the establishment. While he was well known in Chicago where he served four terms in Congress and in Washington where he was one of the nation's most influential federal judges, his work and his contributions to his nation may not be as well known as they should be.
Sanford Horwitt has set about to change that.
I've known Horwitt for some time. He authored the definitive story on famed community organizer Saul Alinsky and wrote an engaging biography on former Wisconsin Sen. Russ Feingold. Just a few weeks ago the University Press of Kansas published his latest: "Conversations with Abner Mikva" or as the cover emphasizes, "Final Reflections on Chicago Politics, Democracy's Future, and a Life of Public Service."
This isn't a biography, but it comes close. What's so interesting about Sandy Horwitt's reflections on the life of Ab Mikva is the way he presents it, putting a human face on the famed public servant by recounting the monthly conversations the two had over a course of three years — in the car, at lunch, at dinner, in Mikva's apartment in downtown Chicago — before Mikva's death in 2016 at the age of 90.
Through this technique the reader is treated to Mikva's insights and recollections of politics and politicians back to the early days when he worked for the Democratic Party, through his years in Congress and the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, his work as Bill Clinton's White House counsel and up to and including mentoring a young Barack Obama. (Shortly before Mikva's death, Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.)
We learn of Mikva's feelings about many contemporaries and what went on behind the scenes of some of the nation's major political decisions. Among his favorite stories is one that occurred in 1948 when Mikva was fresh out of college.
He was smitten by politics even back then and wandered into the 8th Ward Democratic Headquarters in Chicago to volunteer. Harry Truman, you might remember, was in a fight for his political life.
"Who sent you, kid?" asked a committeeman in the office. When Mikva told him "nobody," the man replied, "We don't want nobody nobody sent." That becomes a recurring theme through Horwitt's book.
But we also learn of Horwitt's own feelings. The author unabashedly reveals that Mikva has been his hero for decades and, even now in death, still is. Both he and Mikva grew up in Milwaukee. Horwitt admits that his family was more middle class, while Mikva's family often scraped to get by.
They both wound up in Chicago and in 1974 crossed paths when Horwitt went to work on Mikva's campaign for Congress. When Ab won, he invited Horwitt to join his staff as press secretary. The ties grew tighter during the ensuing years.
Which was fortuitous — because now we have a book that preserves all that Abner Mikva meant. Someday, hopefully in the not-too-distant future, our politics, our hopes and our ideals will return to that better world honorable Americans like Ab Mikva helped create.
Horwitt will discuss "Conversations with Abner Mikva" Tuesay, Dec. 4, at Boswell Books, 2559 N. Downer Ave. in Milwaukee. It's widely available at bookstores and on Amazon.com.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
