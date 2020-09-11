Plain Talk: Bob Woodward, Eric Holder and more round out the 2020 Cap Times Idea Fest

That premier investigative journalist Bob Woodward's new book "Rage" was going to be a blockbuster was underscored this week with the release of excerpts and tape recordings of on-the-record interviews the reporter had with Donald Trump during the past year.

The first reports on the book, which won't be officially released until next week, focused on the on-the-record interviews Woodward conducted with Trump — in which the president admitted he understood the seriousness of the coronavirus at the very beginning of the pandemic, but purposely misled the American people, insisting it was just another flu and would be quickly brought under control.

But, there are many more behind-the-scenes revelations in Woodward's latest chronicle of political intrigue, including the president calling his military generals weak in front of others and insisting they were "suckers" for spending huge sums of military dollars to defend South Korea.

And it all makes Bob Woodward's participation in this year's Cap Times Idea Fest all the more exciting.