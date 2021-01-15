 Skip to main content
Plain Talk: Bill Belichick shows some scruples in declining Trump medal
Plain Talk: Bill Belichick shows some scruples in declining Trump medal

President Donald Trump was to present one of the nation’s highest civilian honors Thursday to Bill Belichick, coach of the New England Patriots and the only coach to win six Super Bowl titles. The coach said “the decision has been made not to move forward with the award” in the wake of last week's deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol.

It was quite a surprise early this week when the NFL's personality-challenged Bill Belichick, the successful coach of the New England Patriots, decided not to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump.

Belichick, who has long been known as a friend of Trump along with the Patriots' owner, Robert Kraft, in a carefully worded statement informed the soon-to-be-gone president that "the decision has been made not to move forward with the award."

The statement was surprising to many because Belichick had famously written Trump a letter of support that candidate Trump read aloud the night before the 2016 election at a rally in New Hampshire — an action that raised eyebrows in heavily Democratic Massachusetts and from many, particularly Black players on the team.

The coach's decision came a few days after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that Trump has been blamed for inciting.

It also came after veteran Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern urged him not to accept the medal from this president.

"I would refuse it, if I were Bill Belichick," McGovern said during an interview with CNN. "This president has made a mockery of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Look at who he has given it to in the last weeks, people like Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan. I mean, please, Bill Belichick should do the right thing and say 'no thanks.'"

"At a time when so many athletes and coaches are standing up for what's right, I hope Bill Belichick will reject this award," added the state's attorney general, Maura Healey.

Trump has awarded the Medal of Freedom to several sports figures during his term, many of whom were loyal supporters of his presidency.

That included the always one-step-ahead-of-the-NCAA college coach Lou Holtz, who has long been an outspoken Trump backer.

"I'm even prouder to receive it from President Donald Trump," Holtz said after receiving the award, adding that Trump was the "greatest president in my lifetime."

He spoke at last summer's GOP convention, claiming that Democrat Joe Biden is a Catholic "in name only" while using Notre Dame, where he coached the 1988 national championship team, in his remarks. Biden, of course, is a practicing Catholic.

The retired coach's comments drew a rebuke from Notre Dame's president, Rev. John J. Jenkins, who said that Holtz's remarks "must not be taken to imply that Notre Dame endorses Holtz's views."

"Wherever Lou went, football glory followed," Trump declared while bestowing the medal on Holtz.

Yes, and he left several programs in his wake that were cited by the NCAA for irregularities after Holtz was safely installed at a new university.

He left every program he coached at just before they were hit with NCAA probation. NC State, Minnesota, Arkansas, Notre Dame and South Carolina were all found to have violated NCAA rules while under the leadership of Holtz.

Holtz was also overseeing the Notre Dame program when it was caught distributing steroids in the locker room during the late '80s and early '90s. The NCAA allowed the Irish to handle the matter internally, but there is no way Holtz was unaware of all that was going on with his program, according to Erik Underwood of Bleacher Report.

At least Belichick, the sourpuss, appears to have some scruples.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

