Plain Talk: Bill Belichick shows some scruples in declining Trump medal

It was quite a surprise early this week when the NFL's personality-challenged Bill Belichick, the successful coach of the New England Patriots, decided not to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump.

Belichick, who has long been known as a friend of Trump along with the Patriots' owner, Robert Kraft, in a carefully worded statement informed the soon-to-be-gone president that "the decision has been made not to move forward with the award."

The statement was surprising to many because Belichick had famously written Trump a letter of support that candidate Trump read aloud the night before the 2016 election at a rally in New Hampshire — an action that raised eyebrows in heavily Democratic Massachusetts and from many, particularly Black players on the team.

The coach's decision came a few days after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that Trump has been blamed for inciting.

It also came after veteran Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern urged him not to accept the medal from this president.