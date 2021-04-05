Plain Talk: Biden's passenger rail proposal is reason for Madison to be optimistic

“I’m very much looking forward to someday having Amtrak come from Chicago to Milwaukee to Madison, on up to the Twin Cities,” the mayor added. “I think this is something that would be fantastic for our economy, for our region and for our state.”

Rhodes-Conway said she has already had conversations with the federal Department of Transportation about bringing Amtrak service to Madison.

Before anyone gets too excited, however, there still is a long road ahead for Biden's infrastructure plans to become law. While some have put the plan in the same category as Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal and Dwight Eisenhower's building of the Interstate highway system, it faces a lot of pushback from not only Republicans who see it as too costly to Democrats who don't think it goes far enough.

It's good to know, though, that the city is excited about the prospects and is prepared to fight to help make it happen.